From Ferrari to boats: how many “slaps” to Di Maio on grillino income

They perceived the Basic income but in the meantime they had Ferraris, numerous apartments, dance schools up to car rental with 27 cars. After the news we talked about yesterday in Giornale.it about the 34 drug dealers who received the Grillino income, we thought we had seen them all but at the worst created by Di Maio & Co. there is never an end.

Children “invented” to have the income

Indeed, in order to have the state subsidy, there are those who invented having children. This is what emerged between 1 May and 17 October from the checks carried out by the Carabinieri of the “Ogaden” Interregional Command, with jurisdiction over the Regions of Campania, Puglia, Abruzzo, Molise and Basilicata, together with the Carabinieri Tutela del Lavoro Command. In practice, thousands and thousands of “crafty” concentrated in the regions of Southern Italy. There were 4,839 irregularities found, 12% of the 38,450 households were passed to settle and the sample of people under control reached 87,198 people. Among these, 1,338 undue earners were already known by the Police For other reasons and 90 of them have convictions or precedents for serious crimes of an association type. The “theft” on income exceeds 41 million euros.

About the invented children, in the province of Lecce (Collepasso) one person has declared to have six foreign minors of which there is no trace on the documents of the Municipality. In the same municipality, a couple decided to declare the presence of other family members in their nucleus, too bad they were resident in Germany. The top of the genius comes from Naples, where a man from the “Stella” neighborhood was part of two different families and received income from both. What emerged gives the chills about what it was like easy to obtain the grillino income if thousands of people, with the most disparate motivations, have managed to obtain what is requested.

Other incredible cases

But that’s not all: the Ferrari we were talking about before is a 70-year-old man living with a municipal official from the province of Avellino (she is not under investigation) as well as owning properties and land. From the province of Campania comes the story of a 50-year-old member of the “Cavalese” Camorra clam, also a recipient of the RdC. And let’s get to Isernia where a woman, owner of a car rental company and owner of 27 cars, managed to get the state income unduly paid. Let’s smile a little more: from the investigations it emerged that in Aradeo (Lecce) an individual, in addition to being subjected to the restrictive measure of home detention, was the owner of a large pleasure boat but the peak of cunning and inability of the state was reached in Taranto where a 71-year-old unemployed who received citizenship income is the owner, together with his wife and children, of 17 cars and a motorcycle, including a BMW, 1 Mini Cooper, 3 Jeeps, 2 Smart and a Kawasaki Ninja. In short, a poor man who couldn’t make it to the end of the month.

The deception of the fake Bulgarian

There is also the case of a fake Bulgarian among those that emerged during the checks on the request for citizenship income in Naples and the province: a 46-year-old from Castellammare di Stabia, already known by the police, to obtain the subsidy, he issued a clearly false Bulgarian identity card, even simulating an Eastern accent. In this case, however, the game did not work because the counter operator immediately understood the deception and reported the man (later arrested) to the Carabinieri of the local Radiomobile Section.

We could go on with dozens of other examples bordering on the surreal. Among those reported in the entire operation, 60.2% are men (2,097) and the remaining 39.8% are women (1,387). Furthermore, 59.4% of those deferred are Italian citizens (2,071), while the remaining 40.6% are foreign nationals (1,431). After what happened in this maxi police operation, what will Di Maio and the 5Stelle have the courage to say?