from films and series of the MCU to those produced by Sony

A new year begins, full of good intentions. For the twentieth year in a row we promise ourselves not to lose even one Marvel movies or TV series also in 2022. We have therefore decided to collect here all the films and series not only of the MCU, but of all the Marvel cinematic works coming out this year. Do you want to make the foil of seeing them all with us?

Marvel movies and TV series to be released in 2022

Over the calendar year 2022, they will arrive well 10 Marvel products in the cinema or in streaming. And still others are in preparation and could be announced later in the year. But not everyone already has a date or a release date, only films do. So instead of offering you a calendar, we’re going to divide our review of upcoming movies and TV series in 2022 by category: MCU movies, MCU series and finally Sony movies. Not because they don’t deserve to be seen, but just because we want to keep the walls of the Marvel Multiverse standing as long as they hold up, hoping they’ll recruit us into the Avengers.

Marvel film to be released in 2022, in the continuity of the MCU

After Spider-Man: No Way Home (we won’t spoilers, but run and see it!), The Marvel world is about to change forever. And it will do so thanks to a new series of films from do not miss during this 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 4, 2022

The MCU’s first 2022 film not only has a release date but a trailer as well. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) asks for help a Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to explore the Multiverse of Madness, where he ends up meeting an enemy who can give a hard time even to the Sorcerer Supreme.

In the film directed by Sam Raimi we will also find Wong (Benedict Wong), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) And Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Besides America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. The 4 May 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 6, 2022

The filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, that sees Taika Waititi return to directing and screenplay (together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson). Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Thor. But the most awaited return is perhaps that of Natalie Portman, who after being away from the franchise for a long time will return as Jane Foster. And according to what was revealed at the time of the announcement, she will be holding the Hammer of the Thunder God to become the female version of the Nordic hero, as in the comics.

They should reprise their roles as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer, Nebula and Mantis too Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. So we will be able to see the Guardians of the Galaxy alongside Thor, at least according to rumors. Arrives in theaters on July 6, 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

The tragic disappearance of Chadwick Boseman left Marvel fans without Black Panther, although the actor did manage to lend his voice for episodes of What if…? in which his character appears. But Wakanda will return to the big screen, with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman who take up their respective roles. He also enters the cast Tenoch Huerta as a villain.

Back to directing Ryan Coogler, who directed the cast starting June 2021 in Atlanta. Wakanda Forever returns11 November in the room.

MCU TV series coming next year

In addition to the films, Marvel Studios has shown that it includes a lot of details of the MCU also in the series coming to Disney +. Which kept us entertained throughout 2021, from WandaVision to Hawkeye, and will continue next year. With a major impact on the plot of the films. In short: a true fan cannot lose them. At the moment, however, none have a precise date. So at the moment the order is simply indicative: we only know that should arrive in 2022.

Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac interprets Marc Spector, alter ego of Moon Knight. Marc is a mercenary who, during a mission in Egypt, is chosen by the Egyptian warrior deity Khonshu. Or so it happens in comics. What we do know is that they will also be in the Disney + series Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Dina Shihabi and Gaspard Ulliel like Midnight Man.

This series promises to be more ‘dark’ than the standard of the MCU. And we can’t wait to see how much.

She-Hulk

The green lawyer is coming to Disney +, with a project led by some of Hollywood’s most talented women. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk. And anyone who has seen Orphan Black knows how talented she is. Also there are Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Titania e Renéè Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as Amelia.

Also in the cast Mark Ruffalo in the role of Bruce Banner, Jennifer’s cousin (in the comics he passes her the “green monster” during a transfusion) and Abomination, played by Tim Roth. Finally, the showrunner is Jessica Gao, which he wrote for Rick & Morty assures us to color the humor series green.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is a story in comics that has seen so many of Marvel’s greatest heroes replaced by shape-shifting aliens. But the storyline promises to be very different, the MCU Skrulls are definitely friendlier.

The cast announced, however, suggests that the scope of the story is equally enormous. In addition to reviewing Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury e Ben Mendelsohn in those of the Skrull Talos, there are new players of an absolute level. In fact they are confirmed Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman and Kingsley Ben-Adir in unspecified roles.

Add to this the possibility of seeing many heroes of the past, from Maria Hill to Hawkeye. This promises to be the Marvel series event of 2022.

Ms Marvel – Summer 2022

Iman Vellani interprets Kamala Khan, the Ms. Marvel of comics. In the comics, the title of Ms. Marvel originally belonged to Carol Danvers, who now aptly calls herself Captain. Instead, Kamala is one of the more recent additions to the Avengers group on comics. A girl of Pakistani descent who has the power of superelasticity.

The future of this character is bright: in 2023 he will arrive at the cinema The Marvels, with Iman Vellani and Brie Larson side by side. His series therefore cannot be missed and is scheduled for summer 2022.

I Am Groot

This series sees little Baby Groot having several adventures around the galaxy, growing up and getting stronger. But also by making us a series of friends and enemies on each planet. Vin Diesel talked about a story that sees Groot return to his home planet Planet X. Also, it appears that too Rocket can accompany him on the journey.

Marvel taught us that every story counts in the MCU and we are curious to understand what will happen in this series, which should arrive. in 2022.

Werewolf by Night Halloween Special

Jack Gomez, the new incarnation of Werewolf by Night

This news is not confirmed yet, but it seems that soon we could make the acquaintance of a character loved by Marvel and horror fans: Werewolf by Night. The werewolf should be played by Gael Garcia Bernal, who would play Jack Russell. But maybe Jack Gomez, the most recent version of the character, could also appear.

Details are still vague, with filming expected to begin in February 2022. Which suggests that Marvel might take it easy and move the series (or special episode) into 2023. But we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

For December 2022, with the arrival of the holidays across the galaxy, a special of the Guardians arrives. Written by James Gunn, promises to make us laugh and get us in the spirit of the holidays in an alternative way. Gunn has specified that it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so it is part of the continuity MCU.

Other series without a release date

While the Marvel calendar is quite full of movies and TV series in 2022, there are some series in production that could arrive by the end of the year. Although, in all likelihood, we will see them in 2023. We are talking about:

Ironheart (starring Riri Williams, the very young engineer who could be the “new Tony Stark” of the MCU)

(starring Riri Williams, the very young engineer who could be the “new Tony Stark” of the MCU) Armor Wars (which sees War Machine played by Don Cheadle find some of the weapons developed by Tony Stark)

(which sees War Machine played by Don Cheadle find some of the weapons developed by Tony Stark) Echo (which continues the story of Maya Lopez seen in Hawkeye)

Whereas Agatha: House of Harkness, X-Men ’97 and Marvel Zombies they should almost certainly arrive in 2023 or later. We also hope MODOK 2 can arrive, but we will probably have to wait. And on the scoreboard there is still the second season of Loki …

Sony movies with Marvel characters

In addition to the MCU, there are the Venom-verse films and other films dedicated to Spider-Man and his villains produced by Sony. The latest releases have shown us that the walls of the Multiverse are very flexible. But at least for the moment, Sony and Marvel Studios decide from time to time what fits and what doesn’t in the MCU.

Morbius

The new movie in Venom-verse sees the debut of a new Marvel protagonist: the biochemist Michael Morbius. In the film he will be played by Jared Leto, who leads a truly brilliant cast. Indeed Jared Harris will mentor the protagonist while Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson play Loxias Crown and Simon Stroud, respectively.

But there is also in the trailers Michael Keaton, who returns to interpret Adrian Toomes aka The Vulture. A character who has already played in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It therefore remains to understand what role this film will have in the MCU: what universe are we in?

The film debuts on January 28, 2022 in Italy, the first Marvel film to arrive in theaters.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1

After wowing us in 2018, the animated Spider-Verse continues to expand. Shameik Moore returns as Miles Morales, who faces a new adventure with Spider-Gwen, voiced in the original by Hailee Steinfeld (aka Kate Bishop of the MCU in an unexpected crossroads of events). And it seems that the great enemy, at least for part of the film, is Spider-Man 2099 seen in the scene after the credits of the first and voiced by Oscar Isaac (or Moon Knight in the Disney + series, to make it even more complex) .

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 comes the October 7, 2022, while part two is already scheduled for next year. Ready to see another Spider-Man at work?

