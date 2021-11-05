From Fiumicino to Rome in 20 minutes, this is how the air taxi will be

Rome, 3 Nov. (askanews) – Depart from Fiumicino airport and arrive in the center of Rome in 20 minutes. This is the goal of the air taxi, the new electric aircraft built by Volocopter which, in partnership with Atlantia and Aeroporti di Roma, will offer it as a service to Leonardo Da Vinci airport starting from 2024. Equipped with 12 rotors, VoloCity is in exhibition in the capital, as the president of Aeroporti di Roma Claudio De Vincenti explains: “Here in Piazza San Silvestro, Roman citizens can touch VoloCity. An entirely electric, silent, perfectly sustainable aircraft, which will connect Fiumicino to Rome with urban air mobility. It is part of a more general design of sustainable and rapid connections between Leonardo Da Vinci airport and Rome “. Sustainability is one of the priorities for Atlantia, as Elisabetta De Bernardi, Investment director Europe of the group tells us:” we We are very happy to have brought Volocopter to the center of Rome. We think it is important to show what the mobility of the future will be, the mobility of tomorrow. ani that is not far away because like Atlantia we are working together with our airports, Aeroporti di Roma in particular, to ensure that the service is operational by 2024 and therefore Rome is one of the first cities in Europe where this type of aircraft can be used ” .VoloCity can travel at a maximum speed of 110 Km / h, covering a distance of 35 km. It has 9 lithium-ion batteries on board that can be quickly replaced at the end of each trip, to allow for a quick restart. The service should initially cost between 120 and 140 euros and then drop below 100 when fully operational.