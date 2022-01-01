from football successes to Parmalat crash

At the end of the twentieth century, on the empire Parmalat the sun never set. More than one hundred factories in various continents and a brand with a very strong root in the Po Valley, but well known throughout the world. It was to create it from nothing Calisto Tanzi, who died at the hospital in his city at the age of 83, passed from the top of Italian capitalism to the dust caused by the billionaire crash of what the Parma prosecutor has called the largest debt factory in the history of European finance. The story of Tanzi and his little gem, Parmalat, are inseparable. It is a story of hard work and megalomania, of formidable entrepreneurial intuitions and accounting tricks that have reduced many savers to the pavement. Of opaque relations with politics and finance, of the media limelight and of the small and industrious Italian province that becomes large with the economic boom of the 1960s and then decides to sit at the table of big finance to try to dominate it, but eventually being overwhelmed.

Parmalat, the story of an empire

Parmalat was born in Collecchio, just outside Parma, right at the height of that boom: it was headed by a young accountant who inherited a small family business active in the food sector from his grandfather and that eccentric name, which in Greek means “beautiful”. The turning point comes with two choices that will prove decisive and that interpret modernity before and better than their competitors: the use of the tetrapak to package milk and the UHT treatment which in fact “invents” long-life milk. The success is overwhelming: the Parmalat brand begins to appear in the commercials of the first commercial TVs, on Formula One cars and on the shirts of Palmeiras, which dominated football in one of the most important markets for the company such as the Brazilian one, and in the Avellino, city of Ciriaco De Mita, who was a friend of Tanzi and a bank in the palaces of power.

And then on those of his hometown team, Parma, which in a few years passed from the dusty fields of the minor leagues to the top of European football, with two Uefa Cups, a Cup Winners’ Cup and with the Scudetto touched several times on the bulletin board. With his exploits, his money and his sporting successes, the ‘Cavalierè Calisto Tanzi in that strange provincial town that has always felt to be the capital, was the king and Parmalat its throne. An empire condemned, however, to grow in order not to collapse. Grow at any cost, even with constant and gigantic exposure to banks.

An empire that, for this very reason, rested on feet of clay: it became clear one day between Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2003 when Calisto Tanzi was arrested on charges of false accounting by order of the Milan prosecutor. The value of the title of the ‘gioiellinò practically went to zero, risking to drag with it other big shots of Italian capitalism who had for years intertwined more or less clear relationships with the colossus of Collecchio. And the Parmalat bonds, which in previous months and years had been purchased by thousands of savers thanks to the intermediation of some banking institutions, became waste paper. A long and complex judicial affair followed, with various strands, various disputed crimes and an impressive number of defendants. In the Parma trial, which reconstructed the whole story of the fraudulent bankruptcy that pulverized a figure close to 14 billion euros, Tanzi was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment, to which other sentences were added.

For the Knight who became a former, after the President of the Republic revoked his title, the doors of the prison were reopened, where he had been for almost a year after his arrest. Until his increasingly precarious health conditions often led him to hospital, then under house arrest, spent in his villa on the outskirts of the city. On the first day of 2022, an undisputed protagonist of Italian entrepreneurship leaves, a controversial figure, a brilliant entrepreneur, found guilty of serious and gigantic economic crimes that have burned the savings of so many families. Yet at the same time, in a certain way, he was also the victim of a system that first hoisted him on the throne of a house of cards, then crushed him.