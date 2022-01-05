Sports

From Forlì: The report of the day. Nardi and Potenza show at the Challenger City of Forlì (with tomorrow’s program)

Italy starts well at the Challenger Città di Forlì at TC Villa Carpena (hard indoor surface). The blue talent, the eighteen year old Luca Nardi, and the Sicilian Luca Potenza win at their debut.

The Pesaro-born Nardi (364 Atp) beat Monegasque Lucas Catarina, 3-6 6-3 6-2, 370 Atp, by a comeback, confirming himself as one of the possible protagonists of the international event that opens the series of three consecutive tournaments , all at Villa Carpena, in January and which inaugurated the international season in Europe. Also Potenza (n.559), capable of a bang, eliminating the seeded n.5, the American Alexander Ritschard (n.276), at the end of an exciting comeback, 5-7 6-4 7-6 (8-6 at the final tie break). The growth of the 21-year-old Potenza is remarkable, who in 2020 was over the thousandth Atp position and who is climbing the ranking at a great pace (his best ranking 551).

The number 1 and number 2 of the tournament also pass the first round, the British Clarke on the German Jahn 6-3 6-2; and the German Stebe on the Bulgarian Lazarov 7-6 6-3. Forward also the top seed, the American Harrison on the Bosnian Setkic, 2-6 7-5 7-6; as well as number 8, the French Furness on the other Bosnian Fatic 6-2 6-3; finally the Kazakh Yeyseyev did well, on the Portuguese Oliveira 6-4 6-4.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the first round of the City of Forlì is completed and the second round begins with the two winning Italians Potenza and Nardi returning to the field. The first faces the Chinese Zhang, the second the French Furness. The number 2 Stebe will also return to the field in an all-German derby in the round of 16 against Lenz.

City of Forlì – Italian time: 10:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Alexey Vatutin RUS vs [3] Christian Harrison USE
2. [4] Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs [LL] Adrian Andreev BUL (not before: 11:00)
3. Julian Lenz GER vs [2] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER
4. [4] Vladyslav Manafov UKR / Piotr Matuszewski POL vs Jay Clarke GBR / Aidan McHugh GBR
5. [WC] Luca Potenza ITA vs Zhizhen Zhang CHN (not before: 17:00)
6. [8] Evan Furness BETWEEN vs Luca Nardi ITA (not before: 18:30)

Gencom – Italian time: 10:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Victor Vlad Cornea ROU / Fabian Fallert GER vs Glenn Smits NED / Denis Yevseyev KAZ
2. Michael Geerts NICE vs [Q] Elliot Benchetrit MAR (not before: 11:00)
3. Nick Chappell USE / Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs [3] Marco Bortolotti ITA / Arjun Kadhe IND
4. Francesco Forti ITA / Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Michael Geerts NICE / Alexander Ritschard USE
5. [1] Sadio Doumbia BETWEEN / Fabien Reboul BETWEEN vs Christian Harrison USE / Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER

