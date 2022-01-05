From Forlì: The report of the day. Nardi and Potenza show at the Challenger City of Forlì (with tomorrow’s program)

Italy starts well at the Challenger Città di Forlì at TC Villa Carpena (hard indoor surface). The blue talent, the eighteen year old Luca Nardi, and the Sicilian Luca Potenza win at their debut.

The Pesaro-born Nardi (364 Atp) beat Monegasque Lucas Catarina, 3-6 6-3 6-2, 370 Atp, by a comeback, confirming himself as one of the possible protagonists of the international event that opens the series of three consecutive tournaments , all at Villa Carpena, in January and which inaugurated the international season in Europe. Also Potenza (n.559), capable of a bang, eliminating the seeded n.5, the American Alexander Ritschard (n.276), at the end of an exciting comeback, 5-7 6-4 7-6 (8-6 at the final tie break). The growth of the 21-year-old Potenza is remarkable, who in 2020 was over the thousandth Atp position and who is climbing the ranking at a great pace (his best ranking 551).

The number 1 and number 2 of the tournament also pass the first round, the British Clarke on the German Jahn 6-3 6-2; and the German Stebe on the Bulgarian Lazarov 7-6 6-3. Forward also the top seed, the American Harrison on the Bosnian Setkic, 2-6 7-5 7-6; as well as number 8, the French Furness on the other Bosnian Fatic 6-2 6-3; finally the Kazakh Yeyseyev did well, on the Portuguese Oliveira 6-4 6-4.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the first round of the City of Forlì is completed and the second round begins with the two winning Italians Potenza and Nardi returning to the field. The first faces the Chinese Zhang, the second the French Furness. The number 2 Stebe will also return to the field in an all-German derby in the round of 16 against Lenz.

City of Forlì – Italian time: 10:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. Alexey Vatutin vs [3] Christian Harrison

2. [4] Tung-Lin Wu vs [LL] Adrian Andreev (not before: 11:00)

3. Julian Lenz vs [2] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe

4. [4] Vladyslav Manafov / Piotr Matuszewski vs Jay Clarke / Aidan McHugh

5. [WC] Luca Potenza vs Zhizhen Zhang (not before: 17:00)

6. [8] Evan Furness vs Luca Nardi (not before: 18:30)

Gencom – Italian time: 10:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. Victor Vlad Cornea / Fabian Fallert vs Glenn Smits / Denis Yevseyev

2. Michael Geerts vs [Q] Elliot Benchetrit (not before: 11:00)

3. Nick Chappell / Yu Hsiou Hsu vs [3] Marco Bortolotti / Arjun Kadhe

4. Francesco Forti / Alexey Vatutin vs Michael Geerts / Alexander Ritschard

5. [1] Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Christian Harrison / Cedrik-Marcel Stebe