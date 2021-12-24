from Forza Horizon 5 to Deathloop

It is useless to deny it: after exactly one year ago we found ourselves celebrating the natural apex of the last generation of consoles (by the way, if out of curiosity you want to recover the special dedicated to games with the best graphics of 2020 you can find it in one click) we would expect a snappier start to the long-awaited next-gen. Of course, history teaches that the mastery of new hardware is achieved progressively, usually gradually and rarely with deep tears – even more so during the first twelve months, especially if lived in the COVID era – yet it is undeniable that apart from a few sporadic exceptions, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S have in general still to engage from this point of view.

While waiting to be able to touch more and more productions aimed exclusively at new consoles, which in abandoning the trusted eighth generation are able to find truly noteworthy technical ideas, we have collected the best of 2021 in terms of what is shown on the screen. Know that, given the paradoxically still transitional year, you will also find in the list several mentions in which the artistic direction is the master, sometimes even a little at the expense of pure brute force. However, these are voices that we felt we could include precisely by virtue of the unequivocal visual power of the images. In short, make yourself comfortable and … feast your eyes!

Welcome next-gen!

Since its announcement, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has always presented itself as one of the most technically ambitious projects among those in orbit PlayStation 5: a 100% adventure aimed at the newborn Sony, with Insomniac Games firmly intending to show off the muscles of the latest technological discovery by Mark Cerny & Co. As explained in the review of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the result in graphic terms is extraordinary: without the constraints imposed by PS4, the impression is that of enjoying an authentic interactive CG movie, with a wealth of detail, a quantity of vibrant colors and a truly phantasmagoric on-screen rendering of effects.

It doesn’t matter if you choose to prioritize performance or if you prioritize graphics: the universe of Ratchet & Clank in this new adventure still takes on an unparalleled magnificence, thanks to perfectly timed animations,

to the exquisite cartoon design and the maniacal re-proposition of certain details such as the hair of the protagonists or the very accurate reflections on the chromed metal of Clank. Between megalopolises of the future, dusty canyons and prehistorically wild planets the glance is great, and even if the interdimensional passages are unfortunately less central than expected it is impressive to witness sudden changes of scene, with the console’s SSD that allows you to load in a few instants radically different levels. To date, probably the undisputed benchmark of the ninth generation of consoles, capable of rivaling what has been seen on the best PCs, Rift Apart will be remembered for being the first real production capable of making you feel the detachment with the recent past.

All the spectacle of Mexico

The path of Forza Horizon 5 it was as burning as the departure of a supercar: announced out of nowhere during Microsoft’s mighty E3 2021, this new episode spanning two generations showed up on the consoles of millions of users in just five months, shattering any records and collecting deserved applause at the open stage.

Consents that, as illustrated in the Forza Horizon 5 review, derive largely from a winning driving model, an enviable wealth of content and a perfect experience for many types of different players. phenomenal technical realization of the PlayGround Games title: a visual opulence that in addition to hitting the mark today also leaves juicy omens for a tomorrow that responds to the name of Fable. In the meantime, however, Forza Horizon 5 already sports a

Breathtakingly beautiful Mexico, with a truly admirable alternation of landscapes and colors. The choice between 30 and 60 fps is delicate and almost philosophical: the increase in fluidity is concretely perceived while driving, yet at 30 frames per second on Series X and S you are in the presence of the most incredible racing game ever, with a quality in stellar lighting – without really sacrificing the sense of speed, also thanks to the clever use of motion blur. Extremely detailed, varied, lush and jam-packed with goodies: nothing like it has ever been seen on Xbox platforms, what a triumph!

An original mixture of death, charm and villainy

As told properly in the review of Deathloop, the latest effort by Arkane Studios is an ambitious, anomalous and rather complex video game to describe, which takes its cue from different genres to propose something inspired by Dishonored, yet at the same time courageously unique. We are not at all in the presence of a superlative triumph of graphics capable of leaving an indelible mark within a generation, yet it is impossible not to mention the recurring wandering through the meanders of Blackreef in a similar article, because we are faced with a textbook case in which it is the artistic direction to support the whole.

The work carried out by the Lyon team is great: even without fielding innovative technologies, a profusion of polygons or the latest technological advances, Deathloop proves to be a degenerate feast for the eyes. A murderous carnival in which to constantly lose your gaze, distracted by the mass of details of an aesthetic madly inspired by the Swinging London of the 60s. Among the various districts of the island a sensational retrofuturo, declined in a murderous amusement park context made up of unforgettable architectures, crazy design objects and hallucinated colors: here is the well-deserved award as “Best Art Direction” at the last The Game Awards.

A Pixar-style debut

Kena Bridge of Spirits is an indie that came out almost out of nowhere, capable of immediately distinguishing itself precisely by virtue of its powerful cartoon aesthetic. Ember Lab’s debut feature, a small Californian team that until recently was involved in 3D animation and that with this action-adventure he launched video games head down, is the result of a particular combination of talent, vision and passion, which, not surprisingly, has won two statuettes at the recent The Game Awards. its structural limitations, which also thanks to the support of partners such as Sony and Epic Games it strays a lot from the often and willingly obligatory underground aspect of many indie titles.

The years of experience of the software house are strongly felt both in the accuracy of the animations and above all in the modeling of the characters, which in their expressiveness they are very reminiscent of what has been seen in various Hollywood productions – on all of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. With great sincerity: in a traditional vintage it is unlikely that a similar game would have ended up on a list like this, yet given the proven value of the same (by the way, read the review of Kena Bridge of Spirits) and its objective appeal we would like to insert it. however on the list, if only to prove the level reached by the indie scene in 2021.

The bizarre in power!

Kind of like its protagonist Razputin “Raz” Aquato, too Psychonauts 2 it occupies in some ways an outsider’s place on such a list. For the Double Fine production, however, basically the same speech made a few lines ago for Dishonored applies, with the addition of both the addition of a rather troubled development and the value of an action-platform that in spite of modernity and current fashions chooses with pride to follow the model of the original dated April 2005.

Technically, the return on the scene of Raz is certainly not a wonder of those that make you remain speechless: on the contrary, as described in the review of Psychonauts 2, you can see how the far from next-gen drift of a project with some spring. on the shoulders. However, the treasure enclosed between the lines of the code of Tim Schafer’s child lies in the exorbitant charisma of his characters and situations: the bizarre Odyssey of Psychonauts 2 is a entrancing journey in colors and shapes, in a baroque overflowing with whims and moments to live and remember. Postcards that remind us how much even productions distant from the AAA blockbusters know how to genuinely surprise and leave their mark.

Return to the matrix

One of the greatest surprises of this year’s thunderous edition of The Game Awards was without a shadow of a doubt The Matrix Awakens: an Unreal Engine 5 Experience, or a rich playable demo published as a surprise at the end of the event and designed for a double purpose: on the one hand, to promote the imminent release of the fourth episode of the saga starring Keanu Reeves, arriving in cinemas all over the world in recent weeks , on the other show the potential of Unreal Engine 5, the sparkling next creature from Epic Games that shocked us during last year’s presentation.

As the name suggests, The Matrix Awakens it is not actually a real videogame in the canonical sense: it is rather an interactive experience, of a suggestion designed to give a taste of something that in

future will become reality in other forms, and not the appetizer of a commercial product actually in development (to understand, no video game based on the next film by Lana Wachowski will be released in the future, as explained in our special on The Matrix Awakens). The fact remains that, albeit with obvious limitations in terms of the possibility of action and mechanics – because, it is good to reiterate it again, we are not dealing with an “entire” and complete product, which must necessarily manage a whole series of systems in order to work in the complexity of a campaign of N hours – it is The Matrix Awakens that represents the graphic summa of this 2021.

By virtue of some sacrifices (also in terms of fluidity …) the on-screen rendering is simply stunning: we are faced with one of those cases in which photorealism is really touched upon, with passages that are literally indistinguishable from reality

shown in the cinema. The out-of-par lighting, the almost unprecedented polygonal modeling of human beings, the incredible textures, the sumptuous richness of detail, the sense of scale from the macro to the microscopic, the density of people and cars walking around the city, the map extension – everything screams miracle, and in visual terms leaves a unequivocal flavor of a generational leap. The impression is that, in the future, we will see some good ones. Starting with a certain Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which is one of the first great blockbusters to carry the banner of the new engine of the historical creators of Gears of War.