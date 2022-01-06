From France: ‘Juve-Psg talks for Icardi’. And Mauro is waiting for Allegri

Mauro Icardi awaits Juventus and … Max Allegri. But first you have to fit several pieces together. First of all, there is Alvaro Morata, who still hopes to join Barcelona and his new manager friend Xavi who called him there, then Icardi’s replacement at PSG, with the French club evaluating many profiles – from Depay to Martial (Manchester United), from Aubameyang (Arsenal ) in Alcacer (Villarreal). But some confidence remains. In France, he explains Tuttosport, the conviction grows that PSG is moving to “free” the 28-year-old Argentine and that Icardi intends to wait for Juventus to make the great return to Italy. At Continassa they do not change position: Icardi is only interested in borrowing, because the real blow will be made in the summer, after longer and more measured reasoning. Leonardo, on the PSG side, for the moment insists on more guaranteed formulas, but the market is just starting and there is no shortage of time. Meanwhile, again in France, in particular from the columns of L’Equipe “official” contacts emerge between PSG and Juventus for Icardi, with dialogues in progress. For now everything remains as it is: Morata at the center of Juve and Icardi at PSG, but January is still long …