From France to Greece: this is how Europe tries to defend itself from Omicron

With the Christmas holidays approaching, Europe seeks to strengthen protection against coronavirus . The first Italian step to stop the run of the Omicron variant (to which others could soon be added) was the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Hope which, until January 31, introduces the swab obligation also for vaccinated people who come to Italy from EU countries and has reintroduced the five-day quarantine for the unvaccinated. In the EU, in addition to Italy, they have introduced the obligation to swab travelers Portugal, Ireland and, finally, the Greece (the measure in effect until January 10).

The discontent of the EU

An example that has aroused discontent in the EU Commission for the lack of prior communication and that the France has already made it known that he does not want to follow. What are the measures implemented by other countries to curb the spread of a variant which, according to a study by the University of Hong Kong, has a capacity to multiply in the human bronchi 70 times faster than the variant Delta?

France: squeeze on travel from Great Britain

From Saturday December 18 in France (where “the Omicron variant will become dominant as early as the beginning of 2022” according to the prime minister’s forecast, Jean Castex) stop non-essential journeys to and from United Kingdom. To go overseas or do the reverse route, there will be an obligation to have an essential reason: therefore, trips “for tourist or professional reasons” are excluded. Limitations for both unvaccinated and vaccinated people. French and EU citizens already in the UK will still be able to re-enter France.

“We will reduce the validity of the test to come to France from 48 hours to 24 hours,” explained the government spokesman. Gabriel Attal. In addition, those returning will have to “self-isolate for 7 days in a place of their choice controlled by the security forces”. The deadline will be shortened to 48 hours if a negative test is carried out in France.

The French president Emmanuel Macron on the other hand, it ruled out an intervention on travelers moving between EU countries. “Faced with the variants of the virus, we must continue to act as Europeans. People who have been vaccinated should not be tested to travel between EU member countries, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Germany in search of vaccines

“Freedom of movement in Europe is important” is the position of the new German chancellor Olaf Scholz who on the subject of restrictions clarified: “We are following in the footsteps of France”. Berlin, like Paris, is also evaluating a squeeze on arrivals from Great Britain. Bavaria, one of the Länder most affected by the rebound of infections, has asked the federal government to take a quick decision to classify Britain as a variant area at risk due to the rapid spread of Omicron. And then apply for a mandatory Prc test for arrivals from the UK.

Meanwhile, the German Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, warns that the country must prepare for a new “strong wave” of Covid-19 linked to the spread of the Omicron variant. The Robert Koch Institute has asked to maintain restrictive measures and, if necessary, to intensify them, because “the current evolution” of the pandemic is “very worrying”.

The Berlin government is in talks with Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and Portugal to purchase additional doses of the vaccine. Germany expects to be able to count on 70 million doses by the end of the first quarter of 2022: an amount not sufficient to meet the country’s needs.

Spain: contagions on the rise, alarm for the holidays

The infections are growing rapidly and are on the threshold of 30 thousand a day. For the Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, «Everything suggests» that the wave of infections will continue even after the Christmas holidays. The green pass is mandatory for many activities in most of the Spanish regions, but not a Madrid.

In the capital, the prevalence percentage of the Omicron variant is higher than 60% in positive cases of Covid sequenced. The president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, he predicted that there will be “new infections” in the coming weeks that are announced as “complicated” and asked the people of Madrid to “be very careful” when meeting “at home and in closed places”.

Record pace in the increase of new infections in northern regions such as Navarre and the Basque Country. The Basque governor asked citizens to limit family gatherings on holidays.