From Frankenstein to androids: the creatures of man

Everyone knows the tragic story of dr. Frankenstein, the man who in the novel of the same name by Mary Shelley (1818) managed to bring a corpse back to life, only to lose control of it. But the idea of ​​artificially creating a living being is much older than the creature that animated the nightmares of the Victorians. Secret formula. In the ancient Jewish tradition there is in fact the golem, a giant created by magic. Its first appearance is in the Bible, and precisely in Psalm 139, where golem means embryo, lump: the one used by God to mold Adam, the first man. But in what way? According to Book of Creation, an esoteric text of the kabbalah (VI-II century BC), to create the world God used the 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet, and revealed the formula to Abraham. Therefore, any sage could have given life to a creature if he knew a certain magic formula. The idea was lucky: the Talmud tells the story of Rabbi Rava who created an artificial man by means of magical practices. Until the Middle Ages, however, these creatures were ethereal images obtained with the mental-energy of a priest. Then, from the 12th century, the myth of the golem as a clay creature, strong and obedient, developed in central Europe, which can be activated by writing on his forehead. emeth (truth); while deleting the first letter, you deactivate it (meth means “dead”).

Powerful rabbis. In a version of the legend set in 17th century Poland, it tells of a golem that grew out of all proportion, becoming ungovernable for its master. Then he, the rabbi Elija Ba’al Schem of Chelm, demanded that the golem take off his shoes, and at that moment he erased the word “life” from his forehead. The golem died but falling overwhelmed the rabbi killing him. The best-known version of the story dates back to 1800 and is set in the Prague ghetto. Here the golem, created by Rabbi Judah Loew ben Bezalel in the early 1600s, was a protector of the Jewish people from persecution.



A scene from Frankenstein Junior (Young Frankenstein), the 1974 film directed by Mel Brooks.

Examples of man-made human-like creatures, however, are also found in Greek mythology. Cadmus, the founder of Thebes, buried dragon’s teeth which turned into soldiers. Hephaestus, the god of metal, created mechanical servants: golden bridesmaids with intelligence and three-legged tables that moved of their own accord. Even the Latin poet Ovid had narrated in the Metamorphosis (8 AD) the transformation of an inanimate body into a living creature. Pygmalion, king of Cyprus and sculptor, had modeled a female statue in ivory. He called her Galatea and fell in love with her, considering her superior to any real woman. So he prayed to the goddess Aphrodite to allow him to marry Galatea and the goddess satisfied him: slowly the statue began to breathe and opened its eyes. Shaped by Pygmalion. With this myth, Ovid wanted to underline the artist’s dedication to his creations, which come alive thanks to the beauty and love embodied by Aphrodite. And artificial creatures are also present in distant cultures: in Canada and Greenland, Inuit legends tell of the Tupilaq, an avenging monster created by a sorcerer to hunt down an enemy. But the Tupilaq can be a double-edged sword, as a victim of witchcraft can stop the creature and “reprogram” it to destroy its creator.



Arnold Schwarzenegger in a scene from Terminator (The Terminator), James Cameron’s 1984 film.

Sant’Alberto and the android. In the thirteenth century, the theologian and scientist St. Albert the Great was the first to use the term “android” to define living beings created by man through alchemy. According to a legend, Albert the Great built an android of metal, wood, wax, glass and leather, with the gift of the word, which he should have done as a servant in the Dominican monastery in Cologne. And it was precisely in the Middle Ages that technology made it possible to imagine and build the first mechanical automata: movable figurines that adorned the bell towers and clocks of churches. Leonardo da Vinci was also interested in the question: one of his projects from 1495 depicts a mechanical knight in armor. In his intentions, the figure was to be able to stand up, wave his arms, move his head and jaw and emit sounds from his mouth thanks to a percussion mechanism located in the chest. Only from the eighteenth century on, the automata would become refined figurines, capable of performing somersaults, writing, dancing, playing chess, playing musical instruments and presenting tricks. The perfect child. But they remained mechanical creatures manipulated by man, without a will of their own. Not like thehomunculus, which according to the alchemists, would be a living being created in vitro. In the 16th century, the Swiss Paracelsus drew up a recipe to obtain it: it was necessary to let the human sperm rot in an alembic, under the heat of the belly of a horse and feeding it with human blood. In 40 weeks, a perfect child would have been produced, much smaller than a newborn and devoid of soul.

The golem would be reborn at the beginning of the 19th century, in the middle of the industrial revolution, also thanks to the experiments of Luigi Galvani, who in 1791, using electric arcs, was able to instill movement in a corpse. But mostly thanks to the novel Frankenstein, or the modern Prometheus (1816) by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley. The story is well known: a Swiss scientist, Victor Frankenstein, shocked by the death of his mother, cultivates the dream of creating an intelligent human being, endowed with perfect health and a long life. His illicit studies, including the dissection of stolen corpses from the cemetery, will allow him to gain the knowledge necessary to make the dream come true. Frankenstein and Pinocchio. But the creature, deformed and with superhuman strength, will escape its creator. Even more than the golem, the figure of Frankenstein (name often confused with that of the monster) has been transformed into a modern myth, animated by the fear that technological development could get out of hand to man. Not surprisingly, it is considered the first science fiction novel. And it inspired, in the 1800s, many tales about unusual mechanical or artificial creatures. Neither The sand man (1817), ETA Hoffmann narrates the love between a man and a mechanical doll. Ed Edward S. Ellis in The steam man of the prairies (1865) tells of a great steam mechanic used to pull wagons on the prairies. The US writer Luis Senarens in 1885 imagined the first mechanical man moved by electricity in Frank Reade and his electric man. While, the following year, the Frenchman Mathias Villiers de l’Isle-Adam first used the term android in a novel, Future Eve, where inventor Thomas Edison imagined creating an artificial woman.



Pinocchio, the most famous wooden child in the world, in the Pinocchio Park located in Collodi (Pescia). Collodi is the town where the author of the Adventures of Pinocchio, Carlo Lorenzini, spent his childhood and from which he took his pseudonym.

Technological nightmares. Even in Italy the subject fascinated the writers. Ippolito Nievo, in the novel Philosophical history of future centuries (1860), hypothesized the construction of “homunculi or machine men”, an invention that “surpasses by the miracle of the cause and by the grandeur of the effects any other work that has ever attracted the human imagination”. More modestly, Carlo Collodi imagined in 1883 that a block of wood could come to life and turn into a child, Pinocchio. A fairy tale that already contains all the ingredients of future tales about androids: not surprisingly, Steven Spielberg drew inspiration for the film AI, artificial intelligence (2001). The first robots in the modern sense, however, appeared in 1921, in the Czech drama Karel Capek entitled RUR (Rossum’s Universal Robots), namely: Rossum’s universal robots. These robots are the product of the Rossum factory and are used as a low-cost labor force. The dream of its founder, Domin, is in fact to free the human race from the slavery of physical fatigue. But the effects are catastrophic: humanity reacts by abandoning itself to vice and indolence, letting the robots take over and heading towards extinction.

Slaves of the future. But if RUR first introduced the term robot (from the Czech robota, slavery), the most famous android of the 1920s was Maria, the female robot from Fritz Lang’s film. Metropolis (1927): an evil creature, with the task of sowing discord among the revolting masses. But Lang’s is not the first automaton in cinema: the primacy goes to the magician Houdini who, in 1919, inserted one in the film The master mystery. Here, the robot, Automaton, is at the service of a gang of criminals: in the end Houdini manages to destroy the armor of the robot and discovers that it was maneuvered by the leader of the bandits. Therefore, almost a cyborg, a cybernetic organism, a mix of artificial and biological organs. From the 1930s, the replicant became a constant in science fiction: ubiquitous in Isaac Asimov’s books right through to movies (The world of robots, Star Wars, Terminator, Blade runner) the topic has never ceased to fascinate. And it will continue to do so, at least until the day when robots are so widespread that they no longer surprise anyone. If that day ever comes. ———-

By Massimo Polidoro. Adapted from The creatures of man, from Focus 197.