From Freccero to Cacciari, Italy’s deniers on Covid and dead in Ukraine: “It’s propaganda” – Corriere.it

Of Tommaso Labate

Freccero and Cacciari among the intellectuals of “Doubt and Precaution”, founded by those opposed to the green pass, now opposes the sending of weapons to Ukraine. In the background, the hypothesis of confronting the next administrative teams

“I denounce them!” Break time. “I denounce them!” Another pause. “I denounce them!” The quiet Sunday routine of the Freccero house is interrupted by the screams of the landlord, by that escalation of vowels with which the former director of RaiDue reacts to the articles and tweets – on the Net there are dozens of them – that ask him about the comparison between the fiction and the bombs at the Mariupol hospital recorded at the DuPre conference on Saturday, “Doubt and precaution”the committee founded by academics opposed to the green pass who in the meantime have become opposed to the West that sends Ukraine weapons to defend itself against Russia.

Freccero, who hadn’t read anything, is a fury: «But I never said that the women injured in the Mariupol Children’s Hospital were actresses, my reasoning is more complex. Enough, I denounce! I take and report, go, stop! Go read my full speech or I’ll report you too! ». In the integral intervention the word “actresses” does not appear but the meaning of the concept of “fiction” applied to the Russian bombing remains.

“There is”, says Freccero, verbatim, “a material produced ad hoc for propaganda purposes of which we know the existence, a good example is the bombing of the pediatric hospital with the pregnant influencer, subsequently declared dead and reappeared shortly after, in another story. But already in the other wars we had precedents of all kinds, from the false rescues of the white helmets in Syria to the ISIS films shot in the studio … ».

Freccero’s argument goes haywire the elite of the Doubt & Precaution committee like a ball landed in the remote and cursed corner of the pinball machine. “Excuse me, I’m not talking about this, I say hello,” he says Massimo Cacciari, another member of DuPre’s sancta santorum, who had also invited his colleagues on the committee to measure their words.

The organizational soul of the patrol, Professor Giuseppe Mastruzzo, who was the moderator of the meeting on Saturday, distances himself: «I agree with almost all the things that Carlo says but not with this one. We cannot deny or diminish the suffering of others … ». Freccero, meanwhile, has passed on. In homage to the theory that everything is damned connected – Covid is to the invasion of Ukraine as the green pass is to NATO weapons – the intellectual who wrote a piece of Italian TV history pushes on the accelerator of conspiracy, it stresses conspiracy, yearns for insurrectionism, preaches activism.

“Propaganda. Pro-pa-gan-da, old sport. What does Zelensky fictional actor do? Tell me, what are you doing? »She asks. At the sad “boh” of the interlocutor, Freccero recharges himself: «It changes into reality, reality takes the form of fiction, which in turn has taken on the appearance of a reality that we do not know if it is reality or post-reality. La7 Monday (tonight, editor’s note) he broadcasts it and the short circuit here it is! ».

DuPre’s melee package fights on all fronts. Institutional (“Excuse me if I tell you in a brutal way: wherever there is the” dragonism “that humiliates Parliament, we will be there,” says Mastruzzo); economic-financial (“Do you know what fiat money is? If you don’t know it, go and read it because it is ending, you will return to the monetary system based on gold reserves, if you go to the bank at the counter some already know”, this is Freccero); war-sanitary (“There are elements of continuity between the management of the pandemic in the West and the NATO war”, are the words of Professor Ugo Mattei).

Accused of being a ramshackle army of intellectuals and academics, with an at least shaky political platform and without a landing place other than a gigantic “mah”, the animators of “DuPre” respond with the typical grin of the magician unaware that the deck of rigged cards has fallen to the ground before the performance. ‘Doubt and precaution, old sport. Doubt and precaution, we must insinuate these concepts. I play the part of the studious student; Cacciari is lined up to talk about it in the mainstream, press and generalist TV; then there are the academics and then who knows. I cannot say more … ».

Beyond the ellipsis, there is that design that would lead the big group to test the experiment with mayoral candidates for administrative offices, at least in Genoa and Parma. Coalition comrades? Assorted like in a fruit salad: Italexit by Gianluigi Paragone (right) and Communist Party by Marco Rizzo (left). “Everything premature, I deny the contacts,” says Mastruzzo. Which however does not deny that the National Liberation Committee headed by Ugo Mattei, on the electoral roll, could reveal itself soon. Very early.