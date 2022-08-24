From Game of Thrones to the Bal de l’enfer… Who is Nathalie Emmanuel, the heroine of this horror thriller with vampires? – Cinema news

On the occasion of the release of “Bal de l’enfer”, a small focus on Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays the heroine of this vampiric thriller directed by Jessica M. Thompson (“The Light of the Moon”).

Revealed by her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones, Nathalie Emmanuel subsequently distinguished herself in often very lucrative films, such as the last three Fast & Furious. This week, she holds for the first time the top of the poster of a feature film. This is Le Bal de l’enfer, a horrific thriller where his character tries to survive after being invited to a wedding that could not be more macabre…

Born in 1989, in Southend-on-Sea, near London, Nathalie Emmanuel took acting lessons very early on. She plays in plays like “The Lion King”, where she plays Nala. Wanting to become an actress, she found her first role in 2006 in the soap Hollyoaks, which follows the setbacks of a gang of young people. For four years, she camps Sasha Valentine, who is trying to overcome her drug addiction.

The actress then appears in an episode of Misfits in 2011, a series featuring five young delinquents who find themselves overnight with superpowers.

It was in 2013 that her career took off, when she was chosen to play the faithful Missandei, a slave freed by Daenerys Targaryen in season 3 of Game Of Thrones. The Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) takes her under her wing to make her her personal assistant and advisor. This character is gradually gaining momentum and becomes a regular from season five until the eighth and final season.

The following year, Nathalie Emmanuel began her career on the big screen by playing, alongside Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, the computer scientist Ramsey in Fast & Furious 7. When it was released, the blockbuster made more than $1.5 billion in worldwide revenue, and thus became one of the ten biggest hits of all time. She reprized her role in Fast & Furious 8 (2017) and Fast & Furious 9 (2021).



HBO Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke and Conleth Hill in “Game of Thrones”



At the same time, she joined the cast of The Labyrinth: The Scorched Earth (2015) and The Labyrinth: The Mortal Remedy (2018), the second and third opus of the post-apocalyptic saga for teenagers born from the pen of the American novelist James Dashner. The native of Southend-on-Sea plays Harriet, charismatic leader of a group of young women from Group B, who knows how to be respected while being fair.

After Game of Thrones ended in 2019, Nathalie Emmanuel played the heroine of Four Weddings and a Funeral, an anthology series adapted from the 1994 cult romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. She also plays a regular character in Die Hart, where a fictionalized version of energetic comedian Kevin Hart tries to land the role of his life in an action movie.

At ease in different registers, she voices a protagonist of the series Dark Crystal: the time of resistance (2019), a prequel to the animated film Dark Crystal released in 1982.

Not forgetting the cinema, Nathalie Emmanuel tastes the zombie film with Army of Thieves for Netflix. But above all, she slips into the skin of the heroine of Le Bal de l’enfer, a young woman who discovers, on the death of her mother, that she has a cousin whom she did not know existed. Invited by her new family to a lavish wedding, she quickly finds herself confronted by seductive bloodthirsty vampires…

In May 2023, the actress will resume her role as Ramsey in Fast X, alongside her companions Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris. Soon, she will also star in the adventure film Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg and the boxing biopic Benn/Eubank. Finally, Nathalie Emmanuel is also announced in the casting of the promising fresco that Francis Ford Coppola is preparing for us: Megalopolis.