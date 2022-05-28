From gasoline dispatcher to regional Mexican star; this is the story of Luis R. Conriquez

With little time in the Mexican regional scene, but eager to get ahead Luis R. Conriqueza young man from Caborca, Sonora, has become one of the favorite singers of corridos.

Have 26 years old and is part of the new wave of artists dedicated to grupera music, his taste for high-power lyrics with strong messages have characterized him since the beginning of his career, now he is positioned among the number one import lists in Mexico Y USAbut it was not always like that, because before taking the microphone Luis R. Conriquez had other trades.

The now famous worked as an employee of some supermarkets and department stores like Coppel, but what most caught the attention of his fans who questioned him in social networks and that they asked him if it was true that he had worked at a gas station as a dispatcher.

“I worked at two gas stations, in Coppel, in stores like the law, then I will make a blog telling that stage of my life,” he wrote from his Instagram account where he has more than 1.3 million followers.

@luisrconriquezoficial

The career of Luis R. Conriquez

It has popular songs like: “The Blue Buttons”“I got into the ring”, “The Chinese”, “When you remember me”, “Here we are still standing”, “No way”, “The owl”, “I looked at them with talent”, “Blood of kings ” and “Forever the double R”, which are part of his extensive repertoire.

It should be remembered that Luis R. Conriquez recorded a song with the musicians of Grupo Firme, the so-called “phenomenon” of the regional mexicanthe single is titled “Si respectan, respect” and already has more than four million views on Youtube and keep adding.

Keep reading

Raúl Hernández Jr., heir to Los Tigres del Norte, is more like his uncles than his father and here is the proof