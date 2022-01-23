From Gaspard Ulliel to River Phoenix, all the actors died young

The untimely death of Gaspard Ulliel, who was involved in a fatal accident on the ski slopes of Rosières, France, deeply shaken the world of entertainment. At only 37 years old and with great career prospects after the excellent performance in Saint Laurent, the actor leaves behind his partner, model Gaëlle Pietri, and their six-year-old son, Orso. Like him, many great cinema performers died prematurely: beautiful, young and damned, actors such as River Phoenix, James Dean, Paul Walker, Heath Ledger with their performances have made the seventh art great and also for this we will not forget them.

Looking forward to seeing Gaspard Ulliel for the last time on set in the posthumous appearance of the Marvel TV series Moon Knight, out March 30 on Disney +, let’s remember their names and the films that made them famous together.

All the actors who died young that we will not forget

Gaspard Ulliel. Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

A prolific actor of his generation, with films such as Saint Laurent, A Long dimanche de fiançailles And Juste la fin du monde, Gaspard Ulliel he passed away on Wednesday 19 January at the age of 37 after a fatal skiing accident.

Paul Walker. Christopher PolkGetty Images

It had its greatest success thanks to the saga Fast & Furious. On November 30, 2013, the American actor Paul Walker was killed in a car accident, he was 40 years old. In his honor Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth composed the song See you again. The song was so popular from the production of Fast & Furious 7, that it was chosen as the soundtrack of the film: the song accompanies the final scene with the farewell of the characters Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Brittany Murphy. Jon KopaloffGetty Images

Protagonist of the comedy Clueless in 1995, Brittany Murphy was found unconscious in her home on December 20, 2009. The autopsy hypothesized death from pneumonia, anemia or drug overdose. But many theories will emerge over the years, particularly evoking possible poisoning. The actress was 32 years old.

Cory Monteith. Jason Merritt / TERMGetty Images

Cory Monteith became famous for his portrayal of Finn Hudson on the hit series Glee. Rising Hollywood actor and partner of Lea Michele at the time, he passed away at the age of 33 in July 2013, following an overdose. For several years, he had tried to deal with his old demons and multiplied, in vain, the treatments to detoxify himself.

Naya Rivera Imeh AkpanudosenGetty Images

Seven years after Cory Monteith’s death, fans of Glee they faced a new drama. On 8 July 2020, Naya Rivera, Santana’s famous interpreter, is reported missing after organizing a day on a boat with her son on Lake Piru, near Los Angeles. His lifeless body will be found after five days of searching.

River Phoenix. George RoseGetty Images

Pushed to stardom when he was only 15, River Phoenix experienced a true descent into hell in 1990. As his success grew, the actor gradually sank into addictions until that famous night between October 30 and 31, 1993. While enjoying a night at the club, the young man suffers from cardiac arrest. He was 23 at the time.

Sharon Tate. Silver Screen CollectionGetty Images

Icon of the 60s, high hopes actress and wife of Roman Polanski, Sharon Tate she was murdered by the followers of Charles Manson on 9 August 1969. She was only 26 years old. His story is told in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Brandon Lee. Barry KingGetty Images

His passing shocked the Hollywood world. While on the set of The Crow, the actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, was accidentally shot and killed by his co-star Michael Massee on March 31, 1993. A professional accident that cost him his life at the age of 28. A similar story was repeated recently on the set with Alec Baldwin against the photographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed at 42.

Heath Ledger. Jemal CountessGetty Images

He is remembered as the eternal Joker in the blockbuster The dark Knight, released in 2008. A few months later, before receiving the posthumous Oscar for his performance, Heath Ledger is found unconscious in his New York home. The autopsy will reveal the cause of death: death from drug overdose. He was only 28 years old.

Marilyn Monroe. BaronGetty Images

Her death occurred in the night between 4 and 5 August 1962. Model, actress and sex symbol of an entire generation, Marilyn Monroe she was found dead in the room of her Los Angeles residence. The circumstances of his death have never been fully clarified, the official version will point to an overdose suicide. He was 36 years old.

Cameron Boyce. Kevin WinterGetty Images

He was one of the faces of the new Disney generation. Protagonist of the series Jessie and the trilogy Descendants, the young actor Cameron Boyce, 20, died in the night between 6 and 7 July 2019, following an epileptic attack.

Anna Nicole Smith. L. CohenGetty Images

He lived a tragic death in the image of his idol, Marilyn Monroe. At the age of 39 and after a life of disappointment, the actress and playmate Anna Nicole Smith she died on February 8, 2007, following an overdose.

Guillaume Dapardieu. Andreas RentzGetty Images

Son of Gérard Depardieu and Elisabeth Guignot, the actor Guillaume Depardieu died of pneumonia on October 13, 2008, at the age of 37. During his career, he starred in Tous les matins du monde, Les Apprentis, Marthe And Comme un avion.

Françoise Dorléac. INAGetty Images

Françoise Dorléac she was the sister of Catherine Deneuve and together they had starred in the famous film Demoiselles de Rochefort in 1967. Just starting a promising career, the 25-year-old actress died in a tragic car accident in June of that year.

James Dean. John Springer CollectionGetty Images

Actor who grew up in the 1950s, James Dean it was the symbol of adolescent rebellion after the war with films The Valley of Eden, Wasted Youth And The seed of violence. His performance in The Giant was amazing, where he starred alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson. A cult figure and pop icon, he will die behind the wheel of his Porsche on Road 466 at the age of 24.

