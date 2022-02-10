From George Clooney to Owen Wilson, Jennifer Lopez’s All Men (on screen)

Jennifer Lopez gets married again (but only in the cinema), in romantic comedy Marry Me. The actress and pop star back in the halls just in time for Saint Valentinethis time, alongside Owen Wilson. J.Lo plays a music diva who, after discovering the betrayal of her equally famous boyfriend (Maluma in his film debut), decides to go down the aisle with a complete stranger (a math teacher played by Owen Wilson) caught in the audience.

Adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby, the film is directed by Kat Coiro (director of the series It’s always sunny in Philadelphia And Friends for Death – Dead to Me). The cast also includes John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman and Jimmy Fallon. Marry Me is driven by the homonymous soundtrack which includes three songs, title track included, sung by J.Lo and Maluma together. On the record, Lopez sings seven solo tracks.

In the course of his successful filmography, Jenny from the Block made the sexiest partners fall in love. Some, for real (see Ben Affleck on the set of Lilies). On the occasion of the release of the new rom-com, let’s relive all of J.Lo’s loves on screen. From a Matthew McConaughey in the odor of a wedding to the thief George Glooney.