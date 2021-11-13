FROM GERMANY / Vaccinated and infected, beware of the error of newspapers & politics

BERLIN – “On the other hand, I would like to take this opportunity to expressly ask for social disadvantages for all those who voluntarily give up vaccination. Let the whole Republic point the finger at them“. Nikolaus Blome, journalist for the German weekly Der Spiegel.

During my recent stay in Genoa, which I hadn’t visited before the introduction of the green pass, I was surprised by the amount of people who went around with the mask. More or less half of the people on the street wore it, so much so that I later asked a friend of mine if it was still mandatory. That looked at me weird, like I’d just said nonsense. When I told him that most of the people I met wore a face mask despite the fact that almost all of them had to be vaccinated, he said I was wrong, that they were probably people just out of a shop or near a crowd. And when I replied that it wasn’t like that, that they were people walking quietly down a not particularly crowded street, he shrugged as if to say that I had seen badly.

AstraZeneca non-profit stop: vaccine price increases / “Endemic phase, annual booster”

Now it is not important here why vaccinated people decide to wear the mask outdoors in an uncrowded place, but the denial of this behavior by my friend. Because when you get to deny the evidence without making a turn, without that very brief moment of hesitation that occurs when the question “won’t it be too much?” Passes through the brain, it means that fear has won over reason, that slavery is freedom, war is peace and the green pass does not discriminate.

Valerio Onida / “Vaccination obligation provided for by the Constitution, the green pass …”

If one denies such a blatant thing, let alone what one does when it comes to precisely quantifying the adverse effects of the vaccine or its limitations to countering the pandemic. Starting with the results of this study on the non-correlation between the vaccinated population and the increase in Covid infections, published on 30 September in theEuropean Journal of Epidemiology. The article opens with this premise:

“Vaccines are currently the main strategy to combat Covid-19 around the world. For example, the narrative regarding the ongoing spate of new cases in the United States argues that it is caused by areas with low vaccination rates. A similar narrative also occurs in countries such as Germany and the UK. At the same time, Israel, which has been taken as an example for its high vaccination rates, has seen a substantial resurgence in Covid-19 cases. In this study we look at the relationship between the percentage of the population fully vaccinated and new cases of Covid-19 in 68 countries (and in 2947 counties in the United States).“

Pierpaolo Sileri / “State of emergency and green pass towards extension”

The Covid-19 data provided by the database was used for the study Our World in Data, available as of September 3, 2021. The 68 countries investigated, including Italy, met the following criteria: they had complete data on the second dose of vaccine and they had complete data on Covid-19 cases. The data was last updated on 3 September 2021. The study, the link to which is shown above, establishes that:

Nationally, the study finds that there appears to be no recognizable relationship between the percentage of the population fully vaccinated and the new cases of Covid-19 in the past 7 days (i.e. September 3, Fig. 1 of the study). Indeed, the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with a higher percentage of fully vaccinated population have Covid-19 cases. higher for 1 million people. Notably, Israel with over 60% of the population fully vaccinated had the highest cases of Covid-19 per 1 million people in the past 7 days. The lack of a significant association between the percentage of the population fully vaccinated and new cases of Covid-19 is further confirmed, for example, in the cases of Islanda and Portugal. Both countries have over 75% of the population fully vaccinated and have more Covid-19 cases per 1 million people than countries like Vietnam and South Africa which have about 10% of their population fully vaccinated.

For this reason, the study concludes, the decision to aim for vaccination as the primary strategy to mitigate Covid-19 and its negative consequences must be reviewed, especially considering the Delta variant and the likelihood of future variants. Other pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions may need to be implemented along with increasing vaccination rates. Such a course correction, especially as regards the political narrative, becomes fundamental in light of the emerging scientific evidence on the real efficacy of vaccines.

In this regard, the study cites the report published by the Ministry of Health in Israel, on the efficacy of two doses of the vaccine BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) against the prevention of Covid-19 infection. The efficacy found was 39%, much lower than the efficacy found in the study phase of the drug, which was 96%.

It is also emerging that the immunity derived from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may not be as strong as the immunity gained through healing from Covid-19. In general, there was a substantial decline in immunity from vaccines to mRna 6 months after immunization.

Finally, although vaccinations offer protection to individuals against severe hospitalization and death, the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) reported an increase from 0.01 to 9% and from 0 to 15.1% (between January and May 2021) in hospitalization and death rates among the fully vaccinated. In light of these results, the authors of the article conclude that:

“In summary, while it makes sense to make efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated, these encouragement should be done with humility and respect. Stigmatizing people can do more harm than good. Importantly, other non-drug prevention efforts (e.g., the importance of basic public health hygiene with regards to maintaining a safe distance or hand washing, or promoting forms of testing – swabs – most frequent and cheap) need to be renewed in order to learn to live with Covid-19 in the same way we continue to live 100 years later with various seasonal alterations of the 1918 flu virus.“

And now read the sentence of the German journalist from Spiegel, very similar to the statements of many Italian journalists and television virologists, to understand what abyss we are falling into. Someone must have noticed, at least in Germany, if an absolutely pro-vaccine virologist like Christian Drosten felt compelled to tell the newspaper Die Zeit that it is absolutely wrong to speak of an unvaccinated pandemic, but that we must speak of a pandemic that involves everyone, vaccinated or not.

If we want to get out of it without destroying our society, we must start from here and go back to using reason, a critical spirit and the dialectical confrontation of ideas, freeing ourselves from obscurantist fanaticisms. This is an effort that absolutely must be made at all levels and regardless of one’s position on the vaccine. At stake is the social cohesion of our countries.

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

READ ALSO:

FROM GERMANY / Vaccinated and contagions, beware of the error of newspapers & politics COVID ITALIA / “Vaccination is not enough, masks and tracking are needed” FOOD DISORDERS / In children + 30%, Covid has brought loneliness and fear of the future

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED