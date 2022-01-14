from germs to tumors, so we can beat diseases
Cytokines, immunoglobulins, T lymphocytes, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies.
Our vocabulary in recent times has been enriched with a series of terms, which hide complex concepts, inherent in the field of the immune system, the guardian angel within us who protects us every day from a series of attacks. In silence. But how does this complex and effective machine work, capable of eradicating millions of germs and cancer cells, helping to maintain our state of health? From a structural point of view, the immune system is composed of hundreds of small organs (i lymph nodes), from two large organs (spleen and thymus) and from the bone marrow, all connected to each other by a very dense network of lymphatic vessels. “Stations” of immune cells are also present within a range of organs and tissues (lungs, intestines, liver, brain, joints, tonsils and adenoids).
CHEMICAL SIGNALS
THE FIRST ANSWER
THE HIGHER LEVEL
