from gifts to names, 5 curiosities to discover

There is mail for you is ready to return to the small screen of the Italians, but are you sure you know everything about your favorite show?

You’ve Got Mail is undoubtedly one of the successful programs made by Maria De Filippi. Tonight it will be back on the air on the small screen of the Italians for a brand new edition and undoubtedly it will be very followed by the faithful supporters of Maurizio Costanzo’s wife, since they were waiting for nothing but the new episodes of his program.

The broadcast has been on the air for several years, keeping its soul and essence unchanged and maybe that’s it the secret of its success. So much so that it is impossible to deny that he made the history of Italian TV, also inserting himself in the idioms in everyday conversations and probably, for this reason, you will think you know everything about the program but will I be like this?

We have selected for you 5 curiosities about There is mail for you that you are probably not aware of. Ready to find out everything about Maria De Filippi’s successful show?

5 curiosities about There is mail for you that you are probably not aware of

You’ve Got Mail, as we have been able to anticipate, has been on the air for several years on the small screen of the Italians becoming a fixed appointment of the viewers of channel 5, but did you know that the show has reached its 24th edition? One of the longest running programs from Mediaset. Its most successful edition was the one that aired on 2001, the seventh to be exact, which went up against Tonera pago io, a popular show hosted by Fiorello.

The program, in addition to entering the hearts of millions of Italians thanks to the stories it tells, also amazed for the gifts that famous people choose to give to recipients of the mail. Often the public has wondered about who usually pays for these gifts and the answer was from Mara Venier who admitted that the gifts are paid for by the production.

Did you know, among other things, that the title of the program is inspired by the famous film, published since 1998, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan? The little one is called just You’ve Got Mail. Another curiosity about the show, we are at the fourth, concerns the theme song. Initially Maria De Filippi wanted Thought of the Poohs to be used, because the text fully represented the meaning of the program, then another song was opted for.

The last one curiosity about There is mail for you it concerns a sad case of news. Two thieves in 2010, in the province of Padua, pretended to be a cameraman and a postman from the program to try to deceive the unfortunates on their way. An episode that shocked public opinion and the program, of course, immediately distanced itself from what happened.