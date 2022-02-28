From giving the surprise and beating Real Madrid in the Champions League, to the war to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion

2022-02-28
The Sheriff Tiraspol It was the great revelation of the current Champions League. The modest team won nothing less than the Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu during the group stage, which earned him a place in the Europa League. Much of that work is due to his coach Yuriy Vernydub.
Now the Ukrainian coach decided to return to his country and join the army to stop the Russian invasion. This is confirmed by the sports newspaper Zorya Londonsk, which publishes a photograph of the DT in military uniform.
“He has joined the country in the fight for territorial defense,” reports the aforementioned source.
A controversial decision, considering that Sheriff Tiraspol is a team from Transnitria, an unrecognized autonomous region of Moldova that maintains strong ties to its Soviet past, and allegedly stores Russian ammunition and armed contingents.
Gustavo Dulanto, a Peruvian soccer player from the Sherrif, shared a moving message through his social networks expressing his concern for his coach: “May God protect my DT Yuri, who went to Ukraine.”
It is worth mentioning that different athletes are collaborating in the creation of an economic fund in aid of the Ukrainian army. Ruslan Malinovskyi, Alexander Zinchenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Vitaly Mykolenko, and Sergey Rebrov are some of the more well-known names.
On the other hand, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed on Monday a “second round” of negotiations, after finishing the first and returning to their respective capitals to examine the situation.
“The parties established a series of priorities and issues that require some decisions,” he said. Mikhailo Podoliakone of the Ukrainian negotiators, while his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Medinskyindicated that the new meeting will take place “soon” on the border between Poland and Belarus.
The negotiations deal with the invasion of Ukraine carried out since Thursday by the Russian army, which have met with strong resistance from Ukrainian forces.
This Monday, while the delegations of both countries were meeting, strong clashes took place in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkov, where local authorities reported at least 11 civilians killed in Russian bombing.