From giving the surprise and beating Real Madrid in the Champions League, to the war to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion

2022-02-28

The Sheriff Tiraspol It was the great revelation of the current Champions League. The modest team won nothing less than the Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu during the group stage, which earned him a place in the Europa League. Much of that work is due to his coach Yuriy Vernydub.

Now the Ukrainian coach decided to return to his country and join the army to stop the Russian invasion. This is confirmed by the sports newspaper Zorya Londonsk, which publishes a photograph of the DT in military uniform.

“He has joined the country in the fight for territorial defense,” reports the aforementioned source.

A controversial decision, considering that Sheriff Tiraspol is a team from Transnitria, an unrecognized autonomous region of Moldova that maintains strong ties to its Soviet past, and allegedly stores Russian ammunition and armed contingents.