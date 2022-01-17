From Globes to “Doc”. While overseas the Golden Globes crown

Golden Globe. The Golden Globes, 79th edition, were held on January 10th, prizes awarded by the foreign press accredited to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Not only cinema, but also TV series. And the Golden Globes, together with the Emmy Awards, represent the most important international appointments for the world of TV. Among the winners, the Hbo series “Succession”, in its third season, stands out. , which garnered Best Drama Series along with Actor Awards Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook. Jesse Armstrong’s ferocious Shakespearean drama about a family feud in the heart of upper-class America defeats weighty opponents like “Squid Game” (Netflix) and “The Morning Show 2” (AppleTV +). As expected, Golden Globe also to the crime miniseries “Murder in Easttown” (Hbo), which won the award for best actress Kate Winslet, and to the comedy series “Ted Lasso 2” (AppleTv +), also here for the interpreter Jason Sudeikis. And the recognition as the best miniseries for the “Underground Railway” (Prime video), a work certainly valid and played on central, heated themes, such as discrimination against the African-American community, was amazed, and not a little bit; on closer inspection, it seemed an award designed to quell the controversy – the lack of “diversity” – in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Best series of the year could (and perhaps should) have been “Murder in Easttown” for the quality of writing, production and interpretation. Amazing!

“Doc. In your hands”. If overseas the Golden Globe ceremony was quite divisive, in Italy, at Rai’s home, the airing of the first tip of the second season of “Doc. In your hands ”(from 13 January on Rai Uno and RaiPlay) it was a real triumph of consensus: over 7 million spectators and 30% share. Producer Luca Bernabei (CEO Lux Vide) said: “This season of ‘Doc’ was conceived in the darkest period of the pandemic. It was made to grow with the desire to tell the pain, but also the hope of a country “. “Doc. In your hands 2 ”is back on the air again signed by Francesco Arlanch and Viola Rispoli, starting from the story of the doctor from Codogno Pierdante Piccioni. Directing, after Jan Maria Michelini and Ciro Visco, arrive Beniamino Catena and Giacomo Martelli. The protagonist is always a measured and empathetic Luca Argentero in the role of the (former) primary Andrea Fanti. Many confirmations among the supporting actors, and a sonorous twist (spoiler): the release of Gianmarco Saurino in the role of doctor Lorenzo Lazzarini. In fact, Lorenzo’s character dies in the first episode due to complications from Covid-19. A choice of the writers to make it clear how aggressive and inclement the virus is; a way to also remember the many doctors, nurses and health personnel who have all died in service, trying to save lives and stem the pandemic. Although painful, a good, indeed excellent, start for “Doc 2”. We await the developments now …