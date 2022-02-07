From Gone with the Wind to Avatar: here are the “generational” films for Italians

In a few hours the official list of films nominated for the 2022 Oscars and we will know if the latest effort by Paolo Sorrentino It was the hand of God will run to win the coveted statuette. Waiting for the official names, Facile.it commissioned to the institutes mUp Research And Norstat an investigation to find out what generational films are for the Italian audiencethat is to say those films that most of all have remained in the hearts of the spectators, marking their respective generations.

Those born in the 40s and 50s

Gone With the Windreleased in 1939 and directed by Victor Fleming, was referred to as generational film from respondents born in the 1940s and in 1950s. The story of Rossella O’Hara, her marriage to Rhett Butler and her obsession with Ashley Wilkes, not only hit the box office at the Oscars, taking her home 10 awardsbut he knew win over two generations of spectators, entering indelibly in the heart of the current over 70s.

Those born in the 60s

They could only be two films thattie, seem to have marked the generation of those who are born in the 60s: Saturday night fever And Grease.

The two musical films, released respectively in 1977 and 1978, star a young John Travolta who, on the notes of iconic songs such as Stayin ‘Alive and Summer Nights, has entertained (and dance) millions of boys and girls.

Those born in the 70s

First place ex aequo also assigned by born in the 70s: to share the generational film title for this category of respondents are Back to the Future And Pretty Woman.

The time travel of young Marty McFly (played by Michael J. Fox), who in 1985 showed millions of viewers the possible future, and the overwhelming love story between Richard Gere and Julia Roberts (1990), made their way. in the hearts of those who are between 40 and 50 years old today.

Those born in the 80s

The “generational” films, as emerges from the survey commissioned by Facile.it, are often love stories and the ranking compiled by respondents born in the 1980s is no exception: for them the most iconic film is Titanic. The story between Jack and Rose, played in 1997 by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, not only holds the third place in the ranking of the highest-grossing films in history, but at the Oscars won 11 statuettes.

Those born in the 90s

Those who are born in the 90s have few doubts: according to the survey, the generational film for this category of respondents is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The first chapter of the film saga, released in theaters in 2001 with Daniel Radcliffe as the young wizard, he learned bewitch an entire generation; not a small feat if we consider that it has beaten, at least in this ranking, films of the same age of the caliber of The Lord of the Rings.

I born in the 2000s

After having conquered, with Titanic, the top of the ranking drawn up by those born in the 80s, director James Cameron is first, thanks to the film Avataralso in the ranking of iconic films indicated by respondents born in the 2000s.

The film, released in theaters in 2009, has left behind it titles of the caliber of Pirates of the Caribbean or The Avengersnot only in this special ranking: Avatar, let’s remember, is also the film that to date has grossed the most at the cinema worldwide.

* Methodological note: mUp Research – Norstat survey carried out between 19 and 22 November 2021 through the administration of 1,018 CAWI interviews to a sample of individuals aged between 18 and 74 years, representative of the Italian adult population residing on the whole National territory.

Image (c) Nyul