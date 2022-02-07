From Gone with the Wind to Avatar, the best films according to the different generations from the 1940s to the 2000s

In a few hours the official list of films nominated for the 2022 Oscars will be presented and we will know if Paolo Sorrentino’s latest effort It was the hand of God will race to win the coveted statuette. While waiting for the official names, Facile.it commissioned mUp Research and Norstat institutes to carry out a survey to find out which generational films are for the Italian public, that is to say those films that have remained in the hearts of the spectators most of all, marking their respective generations.

Those born in the 40s and 50s

Gone With the Wind, released in 1939 and directed by Victor Fleming, was referred to as a generational film by respondents born in the 1940s and 1950s. The story of Rossella O’Hara, her marriage to Rhett Butler and her obsession with Ashley Wilkes, not only hit the box office at the Oscars, taking home 10 awards, but she was able to win over two generations of spectators, entering indelible in the heart of the current over 70s.

Those born in the 60s

There could only be two films that, tied, seem to have marked the generation of those born in the 60s: Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

The two musical films, released respectively in 1977 and 1978, star a young John Travolta who, on the notes of iconic songs such as Stayin ‘Alive and Summer Nights, has entertained (and dance) millions of boys and girls.

Those born in the 70s

First place ex aequo also assigned by those born in the 70s: to share the title of generational film for this category of respondents are Back to the future and Pretty Woman.

The time travel of young Marty McFly (played by Michael J. Fox), who in 1985 showed millions of viewers the possible future, and the overwhelming love story between Richard Gere and Julia Roberts (1990), made their way. in the hearts of those who are between 40 and 50 years old today.

Those born in the 80s

The “generational” films, as emerges from the survey commissioned by Facile.it, are often love stories and the ranking drawn up by respondents born in the 1980s is no exception: for them the most iconic film is Titanic. The story between Jack and Rose, played in 1997 by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, not only holds the third place in the ranking of the highest-grossing films in history, but also won 11 statuettes at the Oscars.

Those born in the 90s

Those born in the 1990s have little doubt: according to the survey, the generational film for this category of respondents is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The first chapter of the film saga, released in theaters in 2001 with Daniel Radcliffe in the role of the young magician, has been able to bewitch an entire generation; no small feat considering that he has beaten, at least in this ranking, films of the same age as The Lord of the Rings.

I born in the 2000s

After having conquered, with Titanic, the top of the ranking drawn up by those born in the 80s, director James Cameron is first, thanks to the film Avatar, also in the ranking of iconic films indicated by respondents born in the 2000s.

The film, released in theaters in 2009, has left behind titles of the caliber of Pirates of the Caribbean or The Avengers, not only in this special ranking: Avatar, let’s remember, is also the film that to date has grossed more at the cinema level. world.

