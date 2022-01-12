From Google to Ikea, the multinationals against no vax

The various vaccines approved by the scientific community against Covid-19 continue to create some mistrust especially in the world of work. To encourage vaccinations and stop the virus, many states have considered introducing a obligation for workers – as is happening in the US with the Biden administration – or a certificate that certifies the immunization, as in Italy for some categories.

In fact, in our country, the obligation for the over-50s was recently introduced, but all over the world there are different strategies adopted in this sense. For this reason, several multinationals are adopting a new initiative to combat no vaxes. In the United States, for example, Citigroup is the first bank of Wall Street to take the toughest attitude observed to date: employees who are not yet vaccinated risk dismissal.

Banks at the forefront to counter no vax

This was announced by the bank itself in a note. Citigroup personnel who have not yet been vaccinated by January 14 will be put in unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month, unless an exemption is granted. The US institute announced its plan to impose new vaccination rules in October and is the first to impose such a drastic measure.

Other Wall Street banks too, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan they are moving with measures for no vax. So far they have established less definitive measures, like it smart working for unvaccinated employees. But Citigroup is not the only private company in the world to impose the “no jab, no job” policy, which in English means “no sting, no work“.

In fact, at the end of September the multinational of flights United Airlines he fired ben 593 employees who refused to immunize. The major American airline was among the first to impose the vaccination obligation among the largest US companies. But also in this case the tendency to “bother”Ai no vax (to paraphrase a recent expression used by French President Emanuel Macron) is gaining ground more and more.

From Google to Ikea, here’s who is taking action

Also Google he chose the hard line for the no vax. Employees had until December 3, 2021 to declare theirs vaccination status. After that date, it appears that Google is contacting all non-immunized employees one by one. And so from January 18, 2022, those who are out of order will come put on paid leave for 30 days. They will then follow six months of unpaid leave and, finally, the final act of dismissal.

Recently too Ikea has tightened up on its UK no vax employees. The Swedish furniture giant has determined that from now on it will pay only theminimum statutory sickness benefit to his non-immunized employees forced into solitary confinement after contact with a positive. “Fully vaccinated or exempt employees will be fully paid in case of isolation“, Confirmed the company, which in the UK has approx 100 thousand employees. According to the rules currently in force in London, confinement lasts 10 days for the unvaccinated, while it is not mandatory for those who have received at least two doses.