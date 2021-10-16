From Govi ​​to Vitti, on Rai Storia “Domenica con” Salemme – Tv

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 16 – Not Eduardo, not Totò, although the former was a master and the latter a myth. The first memory of Vincenzo Salemme from Bacoli, province of Naples, is linked to a character far from his homeland: “The first time I saw the theater, I saw it through the incredible mask of Gilberto Govi, a Ligurian who, with his particular voice and his grimaces filled the screen. Maybe we have forgotten him, we need to remember him more. ” And also to Govi ​​Salemme he dedicates the schedule he designs for his “Domenica Con”, the space curated by Giovanni Paolo Fontana and Enrico Salvatori, broadcast on Sunday 17 October from 14 to 24 on Rai Storia. A schedule dotted with faces like those of Eduardo and Totò (the comedy “The cylinder”, his debut in the Edwardian company, and the film “Are we men or corporals?”), By Rita Pavone and Gianni Morandi, by Renzo Arbore, by old dramas like “Belfagor” or “The Benvenuti family”. All united by the magic of TV. “TV is a miracle and I’ve seen 20,000 films in my life,” reveals the actor-director.



Then the small screen “expands” and becomes the magic of cinema, of which Salemme chooses for the first evening of his “Domenica Con” the film “Something has changed” with Jack Nicholson.



“Memories – he explains – are not a prison, but they are a real family. Remembering everyone’s memories together is fundamental for a country, for its civilization. For me, television has this strength and this great responsibility”.



