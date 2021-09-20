From Grande or Attack to power 2

Tonight on TV Saturday 19 September: Da Grande on Rai 1, Attack on power 2 on Italia 1. Canale 5, appointment with Scherzi a parte
These are the broadcasts that will be broadcast tonight on Sunday 19 September on the major Italian television networks.
On Rai 1 at 21.25 the show hosted by Alessandro Cattelan “When I grow up”.
On Rai 2, on air, at 21.05 the show “NCIS”.
On Rai 3, on the other hand, the volleyball match at 8.15 pm Italy-Slovenia, valid for the final of the men’s European Volleyball Championship.
Tonight on TV Saturday 19 September, what to see on Mediaset networks
The show of “Tu si que vales”.
On Italia 1 at 9.30 pm, the animated film “Ferdinand”.
On Rete 4 at 21.25 the film “Agent 007 – License to kill”, with: Sean Connery, Ursula Andress, Joseph Wiseman and Eunice Gayson.
What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove
At 20.35 on La7 the documentary will be broadcast “Atlandite”.
On TV8 at 9.20pm, broadcast at 9.30pm “Masterchef Italia”.
On channel Nove of the digital terrestrial air at 9.30 pm the film “Fligh”. Among the actors: Denzel Washington, Melissa Leo, James Badge Dale, John Goodman, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly, Bruce Greenwood, Nadine Velazquez, Rhoda Griffis and Tamara Tunie.
The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “Allied – A Hidden Shadow” starring: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris, Matthew Goode and Lizzy Caplan.
In addition we point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Italia Due (Scream – Who screams dies, 11.30 pm), Rai Movie (Far far, at 21.10), Rai 4 (Id A, 9.20 pm), Cine34 (Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue August sea, 9.00 pm) and Canale 20 (2 Wedding Singles – Wedding crashers, 21.05).
