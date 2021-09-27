From Grande or Seriously

Tonight on TV Sunday 26 September: Da Grande on Rai 1, San Andreas on Italia 1. Canale 5, appointment with Scherzi a parte

These are the broadcasts that will be broadcast tonight on Sunday 26 September on the major Italian television networks.

On Rai 1 at 21.25 the show hosted by Alessandro Cattelan “When I grow up”.

On Rai 2, on air, at 21.05 the show “NCIS”.

On Rai 3, however, at 20.40 the film “The bridge of spies “, starring: Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance, Amy Ryan, Alan Alda, Eve Hewson, Billy Magnussen, Michael Simon Hall, Joe Starr, Edward James Hyland and Doris McCarthy.

Tonight on TV Sunday 26 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

The show of “Jokes aside” conducted by Enrico Papi.

On Italia 1 at 9.30 pm, the action film “San Andreas”, with: Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Art Parkinson, Hugo Johnstone-Burt, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, Colton Haynes, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Minogue and Marissa Neitling.

On Rete 4 at 21.25 the program “Countercurrent”.

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

At 20.35 on La7 the documentary will be broadcast “Atlandite”.

On TV8 at 9.20pm, broadcast at 9.30pm “Masterchef Italia”.

On channel Nove of the digital terrestrial air at 21.40 the film “Pearl Harbor”. Among the actors: Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kate Beckinsale, Tom Sizemore, Cary-hiroyuki Tagawa, Jaime King, Jennifer Garner, Mako King, Dan Aykroyd, Alec Baldwin, Andrew Bryniarski.

The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “The theory of everything” featuring: Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, David Thewlis, Emily Watson, Harry Lloyd, Adam Godley, Lesley Manville, Maxine Peake, Charlotte Hope and Joelle Koissi.

In addition we point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Italia Due (Scream 2, 11.30 pm), Rai Movie (The legend of a love – Cinderella, at 21.10), Rai 4 (Ted Bundy – Criminal Charm, 9.20 pm), Cine34 (The haunted house, 9.00 pm) and Canale 20 (Ted Bundy – Criminal Charm, 21.05).