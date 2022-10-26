From great classics to the current ones: 10 comedy and horror movies to enjoy on Halloween

The celebration of Halloween is approaching and one of the unmissable panoramas at this time is sit down and enjoy a good scary movie. Or maybe one that mixes the horror with comedy to avoid spending long hours without sleep.

If it comes to making a list, the options are endless because in the cinema they have been made all kinds of productions you can imagine and, as tastes are varied, CHV News made a selection of different filmssince the great classics to the current ones, to see on these holidays.

Ghostbusters either The Ghostbusters (1984)

Premiered in 1984 under the direction of Ivan Reitman, the Ghostbusters marked a before and after, becoming a classic movie. Although the special effects are not like today, for the time they were amazing.

Starring Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and Dan AykroydIt is a film that does not go out of style. Currently, Other adaptations of this film have been made.

Beetlejuice the super ghost (1988)

It is one of the director’s great classics. Tim Burton, who created the ghost beetlejuice, character who is hired by a couple who passed away to throw out the new owners of the home.

Michael Keaton is the actor in charge of giving life to beetlejuice. In the film he also acts Catherine O’Hara, the remembered mother of My poor angel; Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Jones.

The strange world of Jack (1993)

Based on the story of Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick, The strange world of Jackstop motion film, shows Jack Skellington’s plan to kidnap Santa Claus.

Hocus Pocus either Abra Cadabra (1993)

Directed by Kenny Ortega (yes, the same as High School Musical), this film shows a young Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimi What the witches who revive after hundreds of years to terrorize the people of Salem.

This 2022, yesand premiered the second part, available in Disney+.

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movieby Keenen Ivory Wayans, is a Parody of horror movies in which a killer with a mask stalks a group of young people.

Anna Faris, Carmen Electra, Cheri Oteri, Regina Hall, Marlon and Shawn Wayans they are the protagonists.

zombieland (2009)

A human group of four survivors must fight zombies, kill them and find a safe haven in Los Angeles. Starring Woody Errelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stonethe film has scenes and jokes for all tastes and has the special participation of Bill Murray.

A crazy vampire movie (2010)

After the premiere of the saga of Twilightseveral were parodies that were made around this vampire story It has supporters and detractors.

One of them is A crazy vampire movie, in which a pale vampire and a muscular werewolf they fight for the love of a young girl.

Dark Shadows (2012)

Starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green and Chloë Moretz, among others. The film directed by Tim Burton, is a humorous supernatural drama based on the television series of the same name and has become a must-see for adults and children.

Hubie’s Halloween (2020)

Starring Adam Sandler, who plays a devout community volunteer who is constantly teased, must investigate a mysterious murder.

Freaky: this body is to kill (2020)

A 17 year old girl he swaps his body with that of a serial killer. After discovering them, he realizes that he only has 24 hours to recover his identity.