From Greece and in a bathing suit, Rosalía shook the network

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro are living a present of pure love. Even recently, the rumor began to spread that the celebrities were engaged since a video went viral on TikTok where a ring that she was wearing on her ring finger was seen. However, after a few minutes she was eliminated.

But apparently, it is true since the singer uploaded photos on the trip with her boyfriend where she is seen with an engagement ring. Rosalia It is currently located in Santorini, one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea. “A motomami takes 3 days and then comes back ejejjjjej” she wrote along with several photographs of her and her current partner, the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. Both posed in the streets of Greece.

Rosalía and her engagement ring.

“Where are we going to go next?” Rauw commented on it and received more than 3,000 ‘likes’. In the last hours, the interpreter published again in her official account of Instagram, in which he has more than 20 million followers. There she posed from a yacht with the singer wearing a swimsuit from Fendi, the Italian fashion firm of luxury goods.

Source: Instagram @rosalia.vt

Rosalia She accessorized her Greek summer look with a fur hat and white glasses. “K put me in the sun that I melt, the evil eyes that they send me kitooOo” she wrote the Catalan, which is a phrase from her song “Bizcochito”. The publication exceeded one million likes and almost 5,000 comments.

Source: Instagram @rosalia.vt

Most of them emphasized the diamond ring that Motomami displayed on her ring finger. “Come night to the little workshop. That we will make you a little dress ”,“ Dressed with F de Fendiiii ”and“ ALREADY SEE THE RING ”were just some of the messages that she received in Instagram.