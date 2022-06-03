Entertainment

From Greece and in a bathing suit, Rosalía shook the network

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro are living a present of pure love. Even recently, the rumor began to spread that the celebrities were engaged since a video went viral on TikTok where a ring that she was wearing on her ring finger was seen. However, after a few minutes she was eliminated.

But apparently, it is true since the singer uploaded photos on the trip with her boyfriend where she is seen with an engagement ring. Rosalia It is currently located in Santorini, one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea. “A motomami takes 3 days and then comes back ejejjjjej” she wrote along with several photographs of her and her current partner, the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. Both posed in the streets of Greece.

