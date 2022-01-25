From Gronchi’s Flaminia to Pertini’s Maserati and Mattarella’s Panda: the cars of the presidents of the Republic

The dark blue Lancia Flaminia convertible of the President of the Republic is preparing to welcome the new President of the Republic. The car was spotted this morning in the streets of Rome and near the Quirinale for test rides. The Lancia Flaminia is the prima donna of the state processions and appears only on rare official occasions: the inauguration of the President of the Republic, the parade on 2 June, the homage to the altar of the Fatherland, state visits of particular importance. In the Quirinale garage there are three identical examples, all still with their original paintwork, with black leather interiors and Voxon car radios: they are equipped with an electric hood, and one has a transparent roof for rain. They can accommodate seven people.

The car was chosen for its class (at the time it was almost a Rolls Royce) and for the sweetness of the mechanics: equipped with a two-and-a-half-liter six-cylinder engine and a gearbox with short ratios for parade speeds. , lends itself particularly to the role of prima donna of the state processions, when the escort of cuirassiers on horseback appears. In March 1960, at the time of the Gronchi presidency, five were commissioned to the Pininfarina body shop: in addition to the three of the president, one was donated to the Queen of England, another was given in recent times by Ciampi to the Automobile Museum of Turin The arrival of the legendary Lancia Flaminia 335 coincided with the presidency of Giovanni Gronchi (1955-1962)who commissioned four – Belfiore, Belmonte, Belsito and Belvedere – on the occasion of the visit of Queen Elizabeth II of England in 1961. Of those iconic cars, designed by Pininfarina, only Belfiore and Belvedere remain today, which the presidents use in official ceremonies such as the inauguration or the parade on 2 June (the others are on display at the Military Motorization Museum in Rome). The Flaminia was also a representative car for Antonio Segni (1962-1964) and Giuseppe Saragat (1964-1971) which, however, at the end of the seven-year period, adopted a Fiat 130. Designed by Dante Giacosa and presented at the 1969 Geneva Motor Show, the presidential 130 was called Orpheus but, like the hero of Greek mythology, it did not have much luck: abandoned after a car accident, Orpheus was replaced by another 130, this one. once named Picchio.