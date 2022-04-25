From Guardiola’s student to Koeman’s copy

Barcelona went from carnival to the apocalypse. After a great undefeated streak that included the 0-4 at the Bernabéu to Real Madrid, with a football recognizable and that loved in sight, in a blink of an eye the magic is over.

This Barça, which for the first time in its history has lost three consecutive games at home in the same season, is the most Similary which can be found to the version he directed ronald koeman.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano have in common that they are teams used to dealing with mediocrity. The German team is around the middle table of the Bundesliga, while the Spanish have as their main objective to maintain the category.

Beyond the three setbacks that led to the elimination of the Europa League -the only title that seemed within reach for the Catalans this season-, and handing over LaLiga to Real Madrid, the most worrying thing about this new Barca crisis is that the team again misplaced the shapesthe philosophythe means and until the dignity.

Barca of koeman and the one of Xavi have several in common symptom: lack of offensive variants and the inefficiency to define; the old one defensive fragility how much damage it does to them; null or late effective reaction to adversity; and the clinging of the coach for using players who have shown over and over again that they are not up to par of what a team like Barcelona demands.

Little is understood —or not at all— that Xavi continues to give opportunities to players like Sergiño Dest or Clément Lenglet, who, not only now, have long condemned the team in different games.

Dest’s mark for Rayo Vallecano’s goal is unworthy of a professional, and not to mention the penalty that Lenglet committed a few weeks ago against Levante, which miraculously did not cost the Catalans any points.

Xavi, in the match against Rayo Vallecano.

In another list appear soccer players to whom Hernández has placed the label of “untouchables” and their downward performance does not seem to matter, because the coach always keeps them in their lineups.

Ferran Torres, whose effectiveness in front of goal is very poor; Frenkie de Jong, who gives a good match for three bad ones, but all is forgiven because three years later it is still expected that it will be Ajax’s; Jordi Alba, who simply has no replacement and must always play despite marked ups and downs…

today in the club there are only two players To whom practically nothing can be questioned: Sergio Busquets and Pedri, the latter injured and out for the rest of the season.

A particular case is that of Gavi, extraordinary prospecta jewel, but with a task for which he is not yet ready: it seems that before Pedri’s loss and Messi’s departure they made him believe that he should serve as both and he only has 17 years.

Every time he takes the ball he plays at maximum speed and it seems that he wants to win alone the parties. They must channel him, he has to learn and above all it is essential that no one believes, starting with him, that today he is obliged to be a solution to the club’s bad moment.

On the other hand, Xavi referred to recovering the team, above all in the aspect soulfulbecause he considers that since the elimination of the Europa League he has not managed to recover and therefore the debacle in LaLiga to the degree of serving the table to Real Madrid so that it is crowned with great anticipation.

There is something or a lot of truth in the words of the Barça legend; however, one cannot ignore the poverty in operation of the team, which ‘a la Koeman’ has finished the games throwing crosses with Ronald Araújo, Luuk de Jong, Aubameyang and company looking for the goal by means of a header.

Hernández also said that they are in a process of reconstruction that hurts and will hurt, which was foreseeable, but it seems time for the coach to put aside favoritism, friendships and even injustices with some players who he has not even turned around to see, and put the best.

But above all, that he continue determined to seek victory through Barca DNAbecause with Koeman has already lost a lot and there was a delay of years. today is just for go ahead.