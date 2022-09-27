From Gucci to Emily Ratajkowski: it’s time to show the thong

The low-rise pants insist on coming back and they don’t come back on their own. On those waistbands that descend several centimeters below the navel, they appear again, as they did in the first two thousand, the thong straps. If for months the return of the obsession to show this garment has been announced –Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa or Bella Hadid are some of those who have supported the trend–, this season is more than confirmed in the images of street style of the fashion weeks that are happening and in parades like Gucci’s. Alessandro Michele, its creative director, is committed to teaching the thong for next spring-summer 2023 as Tom Ford, his predecessor at the head of the Italian firm and architect of the famous thongs with the double G logo at the end of the year, already did. from the 90s

Gucci is committed to teaching the thong straps for next year’s spring-summer. DR

The Y2K trend and fashion’s determination to rescue fashions that are two decades old are to blame for the thong making a visible appearance again. paris hilton, who viralized an image showing a tiny pink flowered thong peeking over a belted Louis Vuitton jean in the early 2000sbecomes a source of inspiration for those who now dare to repeat the gesture. Already in those years many followed in his footsteps: Halle Berry wore on MTV a design with strips that imitated those of this underwear, Gillian Anderson left the triangle of her black thong thanks to the generous back neckline of her dress in the after party of the 2001 Oscars and Christina Aguilera, Cher or Rose McGowan They were other names that at that time popularized this tendency halfway between intentional carelessness and deliberate provocation.

Gillian Anderson, Paris Hilton and Halle Berry showing off their thongs in the 2000s. Getty

The thong, protagonist of fashion weeks

This season and for the next, not only Gucci revives the gesture. Firms such as Nensi Dojaka, Stine Goya or Priscavera They are others who, for the moment, have opted to show the thong through transparencies or tiny shots. Beyond the catwalk, those attending the parades have done the same, turning the thong into the main garment in numerous outfits. Julie Fox he showed it in all its splendor thanks to pants with a strategically placed zipper, Emily Ratajkowski He preferred a slightly more discreet version, letting his straps peek out over patterned trousers and queens of street style they preferred to opt for dresses with a generous neckline on the back that, as if they were designed by McQueen himself, exposed the beginning of the buttocks and the corresponding triangle of the thong. An occurrence that, by the way, Hailey Bieber already anticipated dressed by Alexander Wang at the 2019 Met gala or the aforementioned Gillian Anderson twenty years earlier.

The thongs of Nensi Dojaka, Priscavera and Stine Goya. imaxtree

Following the dictates of the experts in wearing one of the most complicated trends of the season –and despite the fact that the chances of it succeeding among the rest of the mortals–, the keys to daring go through choosing discreet models with black as the protagonist. Despite some exceptions dyed in colors as striking as red or orange, influencers and designers agree to crown the black thong as the best option to teach. It will be because of giving up a bit of the elegance linked to this tone to a trend of dubious good taste.

Christian Virig

arnold jerocki

Christian Virig

MEGA