from Guillermo del Toro to Spotify history

Madrid (EFE).- A genre anthology curated by Guillermo del Toro, a “cyberpunk” science fiction series produced by the creators of “Westworld”, the story of the rise and triumph of Spotify or the new Manolo Caro with Najwa Nimri are some of the new series that arrive on the platforms in October.

In addition to those selected as the most outstanding October series, there will be new seasons of hits such as “The White Lotus” (October 31 on HBO Max), “Acapulco” (October 21 on Apple TV+), “Derry girls” (7 October on Netflix) or the end of “The Walking Dead” (day 3 on HBO Max).

“The Bear”, October 5 on Disney +

Created by Christopher Storer and starring Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” brings together food and family in the story of a young haute cuisine chef who returns to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop after the suicide of his brother.

In an environment he is not used to, he will have to find a balance between the difficulties of owning a small business and his strained family relationships while dealing with the impact of losing his brother.

Actor Jeremy Allen, during the presentation of the series The Bear’. EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman

“Candy”, October 12 on Disney +

Five-episode true crime miniseries, starring and executive producing by Jessica Biel, tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a 1980s stay-at-home mom who has done everything perfectly in her life.

But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her and she seeks a little freedom, the results are lethal.

“The playlist”, October 13 on Netflix

In April 2006, two Swedish entrepreneurs, Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, founded a company that would eventually become the world’s leading music app, Spotify.

Based on the novel “Spotify Untold” this six-part series delves into how the company was created and its battle against the giant Apple.

A Spotify app user. EFE/EPA/Ritchie B. Tongo

“The watcher”, October 13 on Netflix

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in Ryan Murhpy’s new series, in which a couple arrive in their ideal suburban home when they start receiving letters from a stranger who signs them “The Watcher.”

It will only be the beginning of a continuous harassment that occurs at the same time that sinister secrets of the neighborhood are coming to light. The series is inspired by the true story of a New Jersey mansion.

“Shantaram,” October 14 on Apple TV+

Charlie Hunnam stars in this adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ novel of the same name, co-created, written and produced by Steve Lightfoot, which combines a love story and the adventure of one man’s journey to redemption.

Lin Ford (Hunnam) is a fugitive trying to go unnoticed in 1980s Bombay. After falling in love with an enigmatic woman named Karla, he must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

“Holy Family”, October 14 on Netflix

After the success of “Vis a vis” and “La casa de papel”, Najwa Nimri premieres on Netflix this new series created by the Mexican Manolo Caro (“La casa de las flores”) that tells the story of an apparently perfect family with a dark past.

In a neighborhood where nothing is what it seems, four neighbors and mothers forge a strong friendship. Their relationship is going from strength to strength until that past comes to light.

“The peripheral”, October 21 on Prime Video

The creators of “Westworld” are behind this new science fiction series based on the homonymous novel by William Gibson, considered the father of “cyberpunk” and starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor.

The plot centers on a woman trying to keep her family together in a forgotten town in the United States. She works in a 3D printer shop and to earn extra money she participates in virtual reality games for rich people, until one day someone finds a way to communicate with the London of the future.

The actress Chloë Grace Moretz, one of the protagonists of the October series. EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” October 25 on Netflix

It is a collection of stories selected by Guillermo del Toro that aspires to “redefine” and “challenge” the traditional concept of terror and that includes names such as F.Murray Abraham, Kate Micucci, Peter Weller and Rupert Grint in its cast.

From the macabre to the magical and from the gothic to the grotesque, these eight sophisticated and sinister tales, including two original Del Toro stories, are brought to life by a team of writers and directors handpicked by Del Toro.

Archive photography of Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. EFE/Francisco Guasco/File

“The immortal”, October 27 on Movistar +

Inspired by the life of the leader and founder of the gang “Los Miami”, this series starring Álex García shows the rise and fall of a criminal reign built on drug trafficking and extortion in Madrid in the 1990s.

Created by José Manuel Lorenzo and directed by David Ulloa and Rafa Montesinos, the script is written by Diego Sotelo and David Moreno and is a Movistar+ co-production with Telemundo and DLO Producciones.

Presentation of the series “The Immortal”. EFE / L. Rico

“Garcia!”, October 28 on HBO Max

Set in a hypothetical present-day Spain, in a divided country on the brink of chaos, it tells the story of Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young investigative journalist who stumbles upon a conspiracy hatched decades ago: the existence of a cryogenized superagent, García ( Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by Franco’s secret services.

“This England”, October 31 on Movistar +

Created and directed by Michael Winterbottom (“24 hour party people”), it chronicles the tumultuous first months of Boris Johnson’s term in office, who will be played by Kenneth Branagh.

Across six episodes, the Sky Original series will show the ins and outs of power and the British Prime Minister dealing with the first wave of covid-19, Brexit and a personal and political life plagued by controversy.

“Star Wars, the Jedi Chronicles”, October 26 on Disney +

Six-episode animated series that tells various stories about the Jedi from the prequels, such as Count Dooku or Ahsoka Tano. Both will be put to the test and will have to make decisions that will mark their destiny.

