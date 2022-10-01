From Guillermo del Toro to the history of Spotify, the new series for October

A genre anthology curated by Guillermo del Toro, a ‘cyberpunk’ science fiction series produced by the creators of ‘Westworld’, the story of the rise and triumph of Spotify or the new by Manolo Caro with Najwa Nimri are some of the new series that arrive on platforms in October.

In addition to those selected, there will be new seasons of hits like ‘The White Lotus’ (October 31 on HBO Max), ‘Acapulco’ (October 21 on Apple TV+), ‘Derry girls’ (October 7 on Netflix) or the end of ‘The Walking Dead’ ( day 3 on HBO Max).

‘The Bear’ (day 5, Disney+)

Created by Christopher Storer and starring Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’ brings together food and family in the story of a young haute cuisine chef who returns to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop after the suicide of his brother.

‘Candy’ (day 12, Disney +)

Five-episode true crime miniseries starring Jessica Biel as the lead and executive producer. It tells the story of a housewife from the 80s who has done everything perfectly, but when conformity begins to suffocate her and she seeks freedom, the results are lethal.

‘The playlist’ (day 13, Netflix)

In April 2006, two Swedish entrepreneurs, Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, founded a company that would eventually become the world’s leading music app, Spotify. This series tells his story.

‘The Watcher’ (day 13, Netflix)

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in Ryan Murhpy’s new series, in which a couple move into their dream home only to be the victim of ongoing bullying.

‘Shantaram’ (day 14, Apple TV +)

Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) is a fugitive trying to go unnoticed in Bombay in the 1980s. After falling in love with an enigmatic woman named Karla, he must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

‘Holy Family’ (day 14, Netflix)

After the success of ‘Vis a vis’ and ‘La casa de papel’, Najwa Nimri premieres on Netflix this series created by the Mexican Manolo Caro that tells the story of a seemingly perfect family with a dark past. In a neighborhood where nothing is what it seems, four neighbors and mothers forge a friendship. Their relationship is going from strength to strength until that past comes to light.

‘The Peripheral’ (day 21, Prime Video)

The creators of ‘Westworld’ are behind this new science fiction series based on the homonymous novel by William Gibson, considered the father of cyberpunk and starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor. The plot centers on a woman trying to keep her family together in a forgotten town in the United States. She works in a 3D printer shop and to earn extra money she participates in virtual reality games for rich people, until one day someone finds a way to communicate with the London of the future.

‘Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities’ (day 25, Netflix)

It is a collection of stories selected by Guillermo del Toro that aspires to “redefine” the traditional concept of terror and that includes names such as F. Murray Abraham, Kate Micucci, Peter Weller or Rupert Grint in its cast. From the macabre to the magical, and from the gothic to the grotesque, these eight sophisticated and sinister tales, including two original Del Toro stories, are brought to life by a team of screenwriters and directors handpicked by the Mexican.

‘Star Warts, the Jedi Chronicles’ (day 26, Disney +)

Six-episode animated series that tells various stories about the Jedi from the prequels, such as Count Dooku or Ahsoka Tano. Both will be put to the test and will have to make decisions that will mark their destiny.

‘The immortal’ (day 27, Movistar +)

Inspired by the life of the leader and founder of the gang Los Miami, this series starring Álex García shows the rise and fall of a criminal reign built on drug trafficking and extortion in Madrid in the 1990s.

‘Garcia!’ (day 28, HBO Max)

Set in a divided Spain on the brink of chaos, it tells the story of Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young investigative journalist who stumbles upon a conspiracy hatched decades ago: the existence of a cryogenized superagent, García (Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by Franco’s secret services.

‘This England’ (day 31, Movistar+)

Created and directed by Michael Winterbottom (’24 hour party people’), it chronicles the tumultuous first months of Boris Johnson’s term in office, played by Kenneth Branagh. Across six episodes, the Sky Original series will show the ins and outs of power and the British Prime Minister dealing with the first wave of covid-19, Brexit and a personal and political life full of controversy.