From Guillermo del Toro to the history of Spotify

A genre anthology curated by Guillermo del Toro, a science fiction series cyberpunk produced by the creators of Westworld, the story of the rise and triumph of Spotify or the new Manolo Caro with Najwa Nimri are some of the new series that premiere this month. In addition to the selected ones, there will be new seasons of hits like The White Lotus, Acapulco, Derry girls or the end of The Walking Dead.

Bear

Created by Christopher Storer and starring Jeremy Allen White, Bear brings together food and family in the story of a young fine dining chef who returns to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop after his brother’s suicide. In an environment he is not used to, he will have to find a balance between the difficulties of owning a small business and his strained family relationships while dealing with the impact of losing his brother.

Candy

Five-episode true crime miniseries, starring and executive producing by Jessica Biel, tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a 1980s stay-at-home mom who has done everything perfectly in her life.

But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her and she seeks a little freedom, the results are lethal.

The playlist

In April 2006, two Swedish entrepreneurs, Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, founded a company that would eventually become the world’s leading music app, Spotify.

Based on the novel spotify untold This six-part series delves into how the company was created and its battle against the giant Apple.

The Watcher

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in Ryan Murhpy’s new series, in which a couple come to live in their ideal suburban home when they start receiving letters from a stranger who signs as The vigilant.

This will be just the beginning of an ongoing stalking that comes as sinister secrets in the neighborhood come to light. The production is inspired by the true story of a New Jersey mansion.

shantaram

Charlie Hunnam stars in this adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ novel of the same name, co-created, written and produced by Steve Lightfoot, which combines a love story and the adventure of one man’s journey to redemption.

Lin Ford (Hunnam) is a fugitive trying to go unnoticed in 1980s Bombay. After falling in love with an enigmatic woman named Karla, he must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

sacred Family

After the success of eye to eye Y The Money Heistthe actress Najwa Nimri premieres on Netflix this new series created by the Mexican director Manolo Caro (the house of flowers) that tells the story of a seemingly perfect family with a dark past.

In a neighborhood where nothing is what it seems, four neighbors and mothers forge a strong friendship. Their relationship is going from strength to strength until that past comes to light.

The Peripheral

The creators of Westworld are behind this new science fiction series based on the homonymous novel by William Gibson, considered the father of cyberpunk and starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor. The plot centers on a woman trying to keep her family together in a forgotten town in the United States. She works in a 3D printer shop and to earn extra money she plays virtual reality games for rich people, until someone finds a way to communicate with the London of the future.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

It is a collection of stories selected by Guillermo del Toro that aspires to “redefine” and “challenge” the traditional concept of terror and that includes names such as F. Murray Abraham, Kate Micucci, Peter Weller and Rupert Grint in its cast.

From the macabre to the magical and from the gothic to the grotesque, these eight sophisticated and sinister tales, including two original Del Toro stories, are brought to life by a team of writers and directors handpicked by Del Toro.

The inmortal

Inspired by the life of the leader and founder of the band The Miamisthis series starring Álex García shows the rise and fall of a criminal reign built on drug trafficking and extortion in Madrid in the 1990s.

Created by José Manuel Lorenzo and directed by David Ulloa and Rafa Montesinos, the script is written by Diego Sotelo and David Moreno and is a Movistar+ co-production with Telemundo and DLO Producciones.

Garcia!

Set in a hypothetical present-day Spain, in a divided country on the brink of chaos, it tells the story of Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young investigative journalist who stumbles upon a conspiracy hatched decades ago: the existence of a cryogenized superagent, García ( Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by Franco’s secret services.

This England

Created and directed by Michael Winterbottom, it follows the tumultuous first months of Boris Johnson’s term, which will be played by Kenneth Branagh.

Throughout six episodes, the Sky Original fiction will show the ins and outs of power and the British Prime Minister dealing with the first wave of Covid-19, Brexit and a personal and political life plagued by controversy.