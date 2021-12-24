From gyms to bars: here’s what changes with the new rules between ffp2 masks and super green pass – Health and Wellness

TRENTO. No parties in the square and discos closed until January 31st, no more coffee at the counter for the unvaccinated, super passes to go to a museum or gym, mandatory Ffp2 masks for buses and subways, going to the stadium or to the cinema, tampons to champion for those who enter Italy even from border crossings, nine million to guarantee school screening and safe return after holidays.

With Omicron rising to 28% of cases and destined to explode in the coming weeks and the absolute record of positives in almost two years of the pandemic, over 44 thousand in 24 hours, the government passes yet another decree to try to contain the pandemic but there is a conflict over the vaccination obligation in the world of work.

The text approved unanimously by the Council of Ministers, 10 articles in all in the draft, does not in fact provide for the obligation to vaccinate either for public administration employees or for other categories.

In the CDM various ministers, those of the League in particular, have expressed doubts, both on the practicability of the obligation and on the categories to be included.

The discussion would also have been tense but in the end it was unanimously decided to postpone it for a subsequent evaluation. That could be when, on December 29, the final results of the flash survey arrive or after January 3, when the new ISS survey is scheduled.

NO PARTIES IN THE SQUARE AND CLUBS – The decree first of all provides for the stop to all events and parties scheduled in the square and outdoor concerts until January 31st throughout Italy to avoid crowds. A measure also taken to standardize the various decisions that had already been adopted by regions and mayors.

Discos and dance clubs also closed: a choice that was made during the CDM because in the draft it was foreseen that those who wanted to go to a party in a club or dance in a nightclub should have done the booster or have a negative buffer if still in waiting for the third dose.

SUPER PASS ALSO FOR COFFEE AT THE BAR, MUSEUMS AND GYMS – Another very tough measure is the extension of the reinforced pass to sectors that until now were excluded from it.

Until the end of the state of emergency, currently scheduled for March 31, only the vaccinated and cured will be able to have coffee or eat at the counter: the decree in fact provides for the obligation of the super green pass also for “counter catering” services. “, while until now the basic pass was enough.

But the enhanced pass from 30 December will also be extended to museums and places of culture, swimming pools, gyms and team sports, wellness centers and spas, cultural, social and recreational centers, game rooms, bingo halls and casinos. .

It will no longer be possible to enter with the tampon alone.

To access the RSA and hospice, however, you will have to have a booster or, if you only have two doses, you will also need to do the tampon.

And the Vatican also tries to arm itself, putting the obligation of a reinforced pass for those who work in the Papal State, for those who access services and for visitors. Only the faithful who go to mass are excluded.

OUTDOOR MASKS AND FFP2 ON BUS AND METRO – Widely announced, there is the obligation to use the masks even outdoors until January 31st. Not only.

The CDM has decided to extend the obligation of Ffp2 until the end of the state of emergency for cinemas, theaters, stadiums, arenas and means of transport including buses and metro. Furthermore, the consumption of food and drinks is prohibited in all these places. In the decree, however, there is no intervention to calm down the prices of FFp2, as had been requested by Forza Italia and Italia Viva.

GREEN PASS FOR 6 MONTHS – Another intervention fully shared and suggested by the scientists was the reduction of the duration of the pass. From 1 February it will be worth 6 months as it is now certain that vaccine protection drops sharply after 180 days.

The measure will therefore start in 40 days precisely to give time to all those who have not yet made it to take the third dose. With an ordinance of the Ministry of Health, the possibility of boostering will be further advanced: from 5 to 4 months.

BORDER CONTROLS STRENGTHENED – Finally, the government has decided to strengthen border controls: random antigen or molecular tests will be carried out at airports, ports, stations and land crossings on those entering Italy. In case of positivity, you will have to go to isolation for 10 days, if necessary also in the Covid Hotels.