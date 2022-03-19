From handing out flyers to the French National Team; this is jonathan clauss

Midtime Editorial

Paris France / 03.17.2022 23:41:38





Although everything seems to be against you, never give up your dreams that sooner or later you will be rewarded. If you don’t believe us, we put you as an example to Jonathan Clausthe footballer who five years ago I handed out flyers to survive and this thursday was Called for the first time to the France National Team for the next FIFA Date.

One of the most powerful teams on the planet, current World Champion and already qualified for Qatar 2022, Les Bleus will have two friendly games in March against the Ivory Coast and South Africa, in which the coach, Didier Deschamps considered Claus on the lists, who plays for him Ligue 1 lens and He made his professional debut at the age of 24..

The ‘unlikely’ story of Jonathan Clauss

Today, at the age of 29, this winger was trained in the lower categories of the Strasbourg and there he stayed for a decade without being given the option to present himself professionally, remaining free and without a job. To keep the dream of him entered amateur leagues while combining his time with a part-time job as a colleague.

In 2015 he obtained a contract with the Raon L-Étape of the Fifth Division French and a year later jumped to the Third Division with Avrancheyes It was not until he was 24 years old that he signed his first professional contract with the Quevilly-Rouen from Ligue 2 and broke it.

His great performance in the French ascent led him to be sought after by the Arminia Bielefeld the second category in Germanywith whom he signed for the 2018-2019 season, although it was in the later season that he stood out with five goals and 10 assists, remembering that we are talking about a defender.

He was a key player in Bielefield’s promotion to the Bundesligaalthough he never played with them in the First Division because the lens in the summer of 2020 so that he could finally play in the Maximum Circuit. This means that In less than two years of having played his first game in the First Division, Clauss reached the French National Team.

And as if the story wasn’t emotional enough, RC Lens shared on Twitter the video of Clauss listening to his first senior call-up with Francebursting into tears while all his teammates congratulate him, highlighting that this season he has four goals and nine assists.