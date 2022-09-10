From ‘Harry’s House’ to Harry Styles’ house: these are the singer’s impressive homes

May 20, 2022 Harry Styles opened the doors of his house to us (metaphorically) with the launch of Harry’s Househis third studio album and the most personal album of his career made up of thirteen songs.

Prior to its release, Styles shared with the world a trailer of what the album held, revealing fleeting moments of what his new job would be; a record that takes us straight to Harry’s house.

Why is your album called ‘Harry’s House’?

In an interview for NPR, Harry Styles revealed some of the details that give meaning to the name of this album, for example, what “house” means, or rather “home”, for the singer. “I think that for me home is friends. Although this album is very personal and about my own journey in search of a home, I also feel that it is very dedicated to my friends,” he noted.

For the Brit, home isn’t a physical place, it’s more of a feeling: “I always thought I’d land in a certain place, or a certain house, and I’d feel like, ‘Oh, this is the home I’ve been looking for.’ And I think that, happiness, you don’t need a fixed place to rest and it’s a journey and its ups and downs of happiness, sadness… all the things that make you feel alive“.

Between London and New York: these are the houses of Harry Styles

With this way of thinking, it is understood that the interpreter of As It Was Live between London, New York and Los Angeles.

Three houses on the same street in London

The 28-year-old British singer has an impressive mansion in the north of the British capital, in Hampstead Village, which he bought in 2019 and is valued at 8.8 million pounds (10 million euros). The Georgian-style house has five bedrooms decorated in a traditional style and full of luxury.

It is located on the same street as his original house but on the opposite sidewalk. As published by the magazine Hellohas private outdoor parking and a garage, plus plenty of room for entertaining.

Harry Styles’ first house, which he still owns, is located on the same street, directly opposite the £8.8m house.

This house is known as Erskine House for having belonged to Thomas Erskine, an important English politician of the 18th century. He bought it for £3.2m in October 2012, a year after the release of One Direction’s first album. Sa house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an area of ​​213 square meters. When the singer bought the house he completely remodeled it. The jewel of the house? It has a disco inside and some pink stairs.

The singer has a third house on that same street. He bought it in 2020 and it is an 18th century villa located right next to the £8.8m house. In his day those two houses formed a mansion that was later divided to make two semi-detached houses, it is not known if Harry will join them again, what is known is that he paid 4.175 million pounds for the latter.

A loft in the New York neighborhood of TriBeCa

Usually the singer and actor resides in a luxurious loft completely renovated in the city of New York, in the TriBeCa neighborhood, though it’s not his most ostentatious property. It is an apartment of 250 square meters. Despite being in a city full of skyscrapers, the house has common areas that include a swimming pool, garden and spa, perfect for resting and relaxing after your concerts.

Harry Styles lives in a penthouse for which he paid 6.9 million pounds in 2017. The building is famous for housing the homes of many famous people. In early 2017, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake lived here.

Harry Styles’ mansion in Los Angeles

The most striking of the houses is the residence of The Angels in which Harry Styles lived during the filming of the film Don’t worrydarling, by Olivia Wilde.

the mansion of 600 square meters, valued at one million euros, is owned by his representative Jeff Azoff. The house is located in the Laurel Canyon area, nestled in the Hollywood Hills in a mountainous setting. The mansion is in the middle of nature and has spaces for rest and leisure such as a jacuzzi, swimming pool, sun lounger area… And, of course, it is decorated to the latest.

The Love Property portal has published a gallery of images with the different homes and properties of the British artist, from his childhood to the present day, where you can see different photos of this incredible Los Angeles mansion.

Do Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles live together?

Here he lived with Olivia Wilde during filming, what is not known is if the couple continues to share a residence. Yes, it can be said that the couple’s relationship is going from strength to strength, and recently they have been seen walking around New York where they have their usual address.

Everything points to the film director has moved in with the singer after her breakup with her ex-fiancé and father of her children, the actor Jason Sudeikis, in the year 2021. This was confirmed by the tabloid The Sun in January of the same year highlighting that the thing between the two was “very serious”.

The paparazzi They confirmed that they saw the actress leaving her ex-partner’s house with luggage, and then appearing at the singer’s house. In addition, close sources have assured E! News that “Olivia she stays with him when she doesn’t have the kidsbut she still has her house.”

The singer would have left his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles to moving in with Olivia Wilde to another incredible, summery and bright house in the same area, and with approximately the same characteristics. The rent of it amounts to 13,600 dollars per month.

Will they share a house with Olivia’s children or will it be a love nest for the singer and the director?