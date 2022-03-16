From having breakfast with her husband to the hospital: Hailey Bieber recovering from a stroke

The model haley baldwinbetter known as haley bieberfor being married to the music superstar Justin Bieberhad to be hospitalized on March 10 due to a condition that could be a consequence of the Covid-19.

The young woman herself was the one who reported on her social networks about what happened, a problem that affected her mobility and caused her to be hospitalized in an emergency.

The wife of the most famous Canadian was admitted to a hospital in Palm Springs, California with symptoms that, according to specialists, are more compatible with older people, and not so frequent in young people their age (Hailey He is 25 years old).

According to the account of the events released by the model, on Thursday morning she was having breakfast with her husband when she began to feel unwell, with symptoms compatible with what could be a stroke, which caused the immediate decision to go to a health center.

Commenting on what happened, Hailey He assured that for a moment he was very afraid, since when he began to be checked by the doctors, he felt that he lost his mobility.

“They discovered that I had suffered a very small blood clot in the brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body got over it on its own and I made a full recovery in a few hours,” the relieved celebrity wrote.

While sharing the details of her health chart, the model was very grateful to those who accompanied her at this time, which was very worrying for her and her surroundings.

“Even though it was definitely one of the scariest times I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and feeling fine. I’m so thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to all of you who have reached out to wish me well and express your concern. And thank you for all the support and love,” she expressed.

Doctors have run various tests to see if the coronavirus is playing a role in his health, as Justin Bieber was diagnosed with covid-19 a few weeks ago, having to cancel his presentation in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fortunately, Hailey was discharged and is now at home, but specialists continue to search for the cause of her condition.