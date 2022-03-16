From having breakfast with her husband to the hospital: Hailey Bieber recovering from a stroke

The model haley baldwinbetter known as haley bieberfor being married to the music superstar Justin Bieberhad to be hospitalized on March 10 due to a condition that could be a consequence of the Covid-19.

The young woman herself was the one who reported on her social networks about what happened, a problem that affected her mobility and caused her to be hospitalized in an emergency.

