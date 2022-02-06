From hell to heaven in three minutes: Milan know how to suffer, overturn Inter and reopen the championship

From hell to heaven. A pleasant paradox for a team of Devils. La Gazzetta dello Sport has no doubts: yesterday’s one will be remembered as the derby of the “three minutes of Giroud”. The Frenchman is the great protagonist of the evening, the Rossoneri hero par excellence, but in the pages of the big match at San Siro there is more, much more. Starting with an epic Maignan.





Knowing how to suffer as a strength

However, as the rosea rightly points out, Milan didn’t come back by chance, didn’t they win just because Inter gave up or because Maignan – epic, has it already been said? – kept the shack standing. No! Milan won because Pioli educated them in suffering, sacrifice and humility. The Rossoneri know how to compensate for their limits with their hearts, believing in them until the end, even when the road seems particularly uphill. After all, Pioli himself said: this team wants to try to go beyond its limits, and often it succeeds.





The dream continues

Milan, which a quarter of an hour from the end of the derby was practically out of the Scudetto race, got back to a point behind their “cousins”. The Rossoneri are still alive and will be able to continue chasing a dream called the Scudetto, among other things without the troubles of the cup. In the hope that bad luck will pack your bags and leave Milanello as soon as possible. Now Pioli needs the full squad.

