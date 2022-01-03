from Henry Cavill to DiCaprio

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home showed some effects in the next one Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Studios will explore all the possibilities provided by the opening of the Multiverse and with this the possibility for the appearance of numerous characters so far left out of the games. Among these is the most powerful Sentry.

The Sentry character is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating also because he is considered the most powerful in the Marvel comic universe. Born Robert Reynolds, this problematic and alcoholic student will end up drinking a secret potion that turns out to be a variant of the super soldier serum given to Captain America, with the distinction of being about a million times more powerful and adaptable to any human organism. Unable to kill him, Sentry’s memory is erased. In a miniseries dedicated to him, however, his existence is erased from the memory of the entire Marvel universe, a decision desired by the Sentry himself as a danger for all humanity.

In one of its dedicated articles, We Got This Covered tries to name 5 actors who could play Sentry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The chosen names are Henry Cavill, who has long been rumored to land at Marvel with a role, given his no longer being used by DC as Superman at the moment; then there is also Leonardo Dicaprio, so far out of any cinecomic, even if we will hardly see it in this environment.

Then again Brad Pitt as a possible future version of Sentry, with Adam Driver And Ryan Gosling like two other eligible candidates, even if for Driver the experience in Star Wars should have been enough for him at the level of colossal franchises.

Recently, The Walking Dead’s Ryan Hurst was nominated for the role of Sentry: “Quite often I have been asked if I would like to play a cartoon character. Yes. Which one? I didn’t know that until recently. I’m a huge fan of so many characters, but then yes. A guy with a troubled past, superpowers equal to or greater than those of Superman and Thor combined… and talk to dogs. I want to be this here. This guy. I’d like to play him.“