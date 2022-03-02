From her Instagram account Yanet García leaves her fans glued to their mobile screens

The model, actress and trainer, Yanet García, has recently captured all eyes with her unparalleled beauty on social networks. The also Mexican host, known for being the most beautiful “weather girl” in Latin America, is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed TV personalities for her gym figure.

Garcia She stands out for her unique beauty, the product of hard work, as she has revealed on more than one occasion that she decided to make a drastic change in her life more than 8 years ago. At the moment yanet He is a social media star as he has 14 million followers on Instagram.

However, reaching that number of followers was not an easy job since his popularity began to grow on social networks, his drastic change of life more than 8 years ago. By then Yanet Garcia He began to have a healthier diet along with a series of exercises and constant visits to the gym.

Thanks to that Garcia She has also managed to perform as a weather presenter, she became a professional fitness coach in the official “Fitplan” application. yanet grew exponentially on social media, raising a large number of fans.

Image: Instagram Yanet Garcia

A while ago, the presenter published a photo of the great physical change she has achieved after seven years of training. “Seven years ago… Effort, dedication and discipline, [porque] every achievement begins with the decision to try,” wrote the Mexican next to a photo where you can see the before and after. It is so Yanet Garcia is the one who commands Instagram since her publications garner millions of likes, as happened with her most recent photo for which she posed in a micro bikini, revealing her impressive curves.