“From her offensive words, no more provocations” – Corriere.it

Controversy between the two cardinals over the use of Vatican funds: “You know more than anyone else the pains of an unjust accusation”

The reason for the controversy is the money that, while Pell was accused and on trial, would have been sent by the Vatican to Australia. To frame Pell? “Some are talking about a possible connection between the problems in the world of finance here and my problems in Australia, but we have no proof. We know that some money went from the Vatican to Australia, two million and 230 thousand dollars, but so far no one has explained why, ”Pell said in early November. And he recently reiterated the concept in a conversation with the National Catholic Register: “I have a question for Cardinal Becciu. Can you tell us what the money was sent for? “. In his letter, Becciu writes of “reconstructions whose groundlessness is manifest” , he observes: “You know more than anyone else the pains of an unjust accusation and the sufferings that an innocent – which, no less than you, I am – must endure during a trial”.

And he adds: “Bonds of profound respect for the Holy See that we have represented, as well as the cardinalate dignity we hold, should prevent these public provocations, which are hardly understandable to our faithful and to those who would expect a very different attitude from men of the Church”. Thus he concludes: “Precisely because of the absolute respect I have towards the Court, strong and alive in me, I will not answer you publicly, but I will wait for the appropriate moment, before the third and impartial judge, to reply point by point and make the Institutions appreciate the absolute groundlessness of the accusations against me. Until then, I trust that this public appeal of mine, extended in any case with a sense of fraternity and ecclesial communion, can better advise you to a different attitude, refraining from further involving me in the public discourse “.