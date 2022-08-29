From here you can BUY

Is 3000w SACO power plant is the first we see with this power and with direct shipment to Cuba.

If you’re looking for one electric plant for cuba and that will serve you for the whole house this could be the solution.

East Generator is gasoline and with its 15 liter tank It will be able to guarantee you many hours of electricity without the need to refill the tank every so often.

Have direct shipment to Cuba by air and sea They also guarantee collection in these provinces:

Camaguey

Holguin

Havana

Santiago de Cuba

killings

Villa Clara

Characteristics of the 3000w SACO Gasoline Power Plant

These are the characteristics of the SACO 3000w power plant:

Brand: COAT

SKUs: KGG3000

AC output voltage: 120V/240V 60HZ

Rated power: 3000W

Maximum power: 3200W

Rated factor: 1.0

Horsepower: 7.0HP/3600RPM

Fuel tank capacity: 15L

Displacement: 212CC

Ignition system: TCI

Starting System: Recoil/Electric Start

Voltage regulation: AVR

For questions about this plant you can contact the supplier from here

