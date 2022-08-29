Business
From here you can BUY
Is 3000w SACO power plant is the first we see with this power and with direct shipment to Cuba.
If you’re looking for one electric plant for cuba and that will serve you for the whole house this could be the solution.
East Generator is gasoline and with its 15 liter tank It will be able to guarantee you many hours of electricity without the need to refill the tank every so often.
Have direct shipment to Cuba by air and sea They also guarantee collection in these provinces:
- Camaguey
- Holguin
- Havana
- Santiago de Cuba
- killings
- Villa Clara
Characteristics of the 3000w SACO Gasoline Power Plant
These are the characteristics of the SACO 3000w power plant:
- Brand: COAT
- SKUs: KGG3000
- AC output voltage: 120V/240V 60HZ
- Rated power: 3000W
- Maximum power: 3200W
- Rated factor: 1.0
- Horsepower: 7.0HP/3600RPM
- Fuel tank capacity: 15L
- Displacement: 212CC
- Ignition system: TCI
- Starting System: Recoil/Electric Start
- Voltage regulation: AVR
For questions about this plant you can contact the supplier from here
WE RECOMMEND YOU: