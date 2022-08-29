Business

From here you can BUY

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Is 3000w SACO power plant is the first we see with this power and with direct shipment to Cuba.

If you’re looking for one electric plant for cuba and that will serve you for the whole house this could be the solution.

East Generator is gasoline and with its 15 liter tank It will be able to guarantee you many hours of electricity without the need to refill the tank every so often.

Have direct shipment to Cuba by air and sea They also guarantee collection in these provinces:

  • Camaguey
  • Holguin
  • Havana
  • Santiago de Cuba
  • killings
  • Villa Clara

Characteristics of the 3000w SACO Gasoline Power Plant

These are the characteristics of the SACO 3000w power plant:

  • Brand: COAT
  • SKUs: KGG3000
  • AC output voltage: 120V/240V 60HZ
  • Rated power: 3000W
  • Maximum power: 3200W
  • Rated factor: 1.0
  • Horsepower: 7.0HP/3600RPM
  • Fuel tank capacity: 15L
  • Displacement: 212CC
  • Ignition system: TCI
  • Starting System: Recoil/Electric Start
  • Voltage regulation: AVR

For questions about this plant you can contact the supplier from here

WE RECOMMEND YOU:

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

The transition to electric vehicles, a race strewn with obstacles

6 mins ago

DACO registers a record number of complaints for solar panels in August

28 mins ago

Elon Musk’s mother revealed that she has to sleep in the garage when she visits her son

39 mins ago

What you should not do when cleaning the cabin filter of your car

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button