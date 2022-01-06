“From him a series of lies, his responsibility for the attack on Capitol Hill” – Corriere.it

The president of the United States spoke to Congress a year after the insurrection of January 6, 2021, directly accusing the then President Donald Trump: «He stood by and watched as unheard-of events took place. We are in a battle between democracy and autocracy: I didn’t want it, but I won’t hold back in defending America “

Today, at 3 pm Italian time, the president of the United States Joe Biden and the vice president Kamala Harris spoke on Capitol Hill, on the anniversary ofassault by Donald Trump supporters on January 6, 2021

.

The president and his deputy called upon the former president directly Trump, attributing to it the political responsibility for the riots that caused 5 deaths and affirming that the former president “tried to subvert the constitution and the vote” because “not knowing how to lose” he “created a web of lies about the elections.”

Faced with a series of “lies”, Biden wanted to re-establish “the truth of the facts” about what happened: “We are at the center of a struggle between democracy and autocracy. I did not want it, but I will not back down: and I will not allow anyone to put a knife in the throat of democracy, “he said.

A few minutes after the end of the speech, Trump claimed that Biden’s was a “political theater” to “disguise his failures”. The president, “who is destroying our nation with insane open border policies, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closures, has used my name today to try to further divide America.”

In fact, and not surprisingly, Biden has accused Trump – throughout his speech – without ever saying its name.

“Today, a year ago, democracy was attacked. The will of the people came under assault. And our constitution faced the gravest of threats, ”the president tweeted before arriving in the hall that was the scene of the attack.

“If you close your eyes, and think about those moments, what do you see? A crowd of people who caused destruction, carrying the Confederate flag – that of those who wanted to destroy the United States – in this building. It had never happened: it happened a year ago, here. What have we not seen? We did not see the intervention of the then president, who did nothing for hours, sitting and watching television. It was not a group of tourists: it was an armed insurrection, of people who wanted to subvert the result of the elections. This is not reviving the past: it is preventing it from being buried, it is preventing it from being repeated ».

Trump – he attacked Biden again – created «a web of lies and spread them. He tried to rewrite history. And saw that he never accepted that he had lost, he placed his personal interest in front of that of the nation. For the former president, his wounded ego matters more than our democracy or our Constitution “.

“AND this is the time to decide what kind of nation we will be. Will we be a nation that accepts political violence? Will we be a nation that allows elected politicians to overturn the will legally expressed by the people? Will we be a nation living in the light of truth or in the shadow of lies? The road ahead is to recognize the truth and live by it, ”Biden said.

“The huge lie that the former president and his people keep repeating is that the insurrection took place not on that day, but on election day. It is not so: on that day the highest gesture of democracy was made by millions of Americans. The truth is that the elections were the largest demonstration of democracy ever seen in this country, because the highest number of Americans decided to vote that day, despite the pandemic. Right now, in many states, laws are being passed not to protect democracy, but to prevent people from voting. The former president and his supporters have understood that the only way for them to win is to prevent people from voting: it is undemocratic and anti-American behavior ”.

The other “big lie” told by Trump is that “the result of the elections cannot be considered reliable. It’s false: there have never been such controlled elections, all the lawsuits made by the Republicans have been rejected. The former president is a defeated former president: defeated by a margin of millions of votes ”.

Trump’s third “lie”, Biden said, “is that the protesters are the real patriots. That’s what you think, if you look at that devastation, to those people who literally defecated in the corridors of Congress? They weren’t in the service of America, they were in the service of one person. ”

But in America, Biden said, “there will be no place for strong men, dictators, autocrats“. We are at a “decisive moment in history”: at a “battle for the soul of America. January 6 will not be the end of democracy: but the beginning of a new era. I have not sought this battle: but I will not back down, I will not allow violence to prevail over democracy. At the heart of America burns the flame of freedom, of democracy: we are not the land of kings, autocrats. God protect anyone who watches over our democracy“.

According to the surveys, However, 72% of Americans believe that Trump has no responsibility for what happened on January 6, 80% call “the assault” a “protest” and 75% argue that instead of learning from this anniversary, they should simply move on. 58% also believe that Biden’s election was not legitimate.

Not only: the assailants – initially also criminalized by networks such as Fox which had attempted to describe them as infiltrators of the antifa left – have been turned into victims the judicial repression of the Biden courts (actually composed of judges largely appointed by Republican presidents). So much so that, according to a Politico.com survey, at least 57 protagonists of that dramatic day have already applied in 2021 or are about to do so this year in political office using the march on Congress as an electoral springboard.

Among them many candidates for state parliaments, but also 24 running for the Washington Congress and 5 aspiring governors, from Ryan Kelley in Michigan to Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

Today an old-fashioned conservative like Karl Rove criticizes the lies of his party in the “Wall Street Journal”, but any rebellion is discouraged by the fate of the few Republican MPs who dared to challenge Trump: the 10 who put him under impeachment have not had an easy life in the last year (resigning, pariah , contested by Trumpian challengers in their states).

Not surprisingly, the 97-year-old former Democratic president Jimmy Carter he spoke today with an emotional editorial in the “New York Times”, in which he notes that the country that once promoted democracy in the world now “risks a real civil conflict and of losing our precious democracy”.

In any case the White House is preparing for a change of strategy. The rival of Mar-a-Lago will no longer be simply ignored by the big democrats, as it has been until now. At the same time Biden and Harris will start a field campaign to push Congress to pass bills that guarantee the right to vote, especially for minorities.

Trump – who canceled his speech, originally scheduled for today – will respond on Saturday, January 15, with a rally in Florence, 105 kilometers south of Phoenix, Arizona.

Next week, therefore, part of the factual long challenge for the midterm elections on November 1st and, in perspective, for the presidential elections of 2024.