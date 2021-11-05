From his abusive father to world fame, Will Smith talks about himself

Will Smith, Will

(Longanesi, pp 432, euro 26.00).

The meeting with Steven Spielberg at his estate in the Hamptons “anxious and excited to tell me about Men in Black”. The one with Quincy Jones in 1990 at a party in his villa in Los Angeles where in front of all the guests, including Spielberg, Tevin Campbell, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie, from a surprise audition one of the luckiest TV series of all was born the times ‘Willy, the Prince of Bel Air’. And then the one with the champion Muhammad Ali who «when he raised his eyes and saw me, exhibited his famous frown, cheerfully nibbling his lower lip with his upper incisors. ‘Who let this sucker in?’ he shouted, leaping to his feet. ‘

Will Smith, rapper, actor, producer, global pop icon, tells his story for the first time at the age of 53 in ‘Will’, an autobiography written with author and blogger Mark Manson, with an unpublished photographic insert, which comes out on the 9th. November 2021 and arrives in our bookstores on 11 November for Longanesi in the translation by Paolo Lucca and Giuseppe Maugeri.

It is not only the story of the dazzling career and of one of the most disruptive personalities in Hollywood, but also the intimate memoir of a journey to discover oneself, one’s willpower, the intimate journey of a man, a parent, husband and of a son raised in a family with an authoritarian, violent, alcoholic father. An overwhelming book that comes out as the film ‘King Richard-A Winning Family’, produced by Warner Bros, in which Will Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of American icons Venus and Serena Williams, is on the way.

From an anxious and apprehensive child who grew up in the bourgeois suburbs of Philadelphia, to Hollywood star, undisputed star, box office winner, all the incredible story of Will Smith, the former Prince of Bel-Air who made generations dream and laugh with his adventures on the big screen, is retraced by staging an epic clash between love, ambition, fear and success.

And as always, childhood is the crux of the story, the defining moment of our whole life. And in Will’s childhood there is the fear and the great fear of the abusive and alcoholic father. “How we decide to respond to our fears determines who we become. I decided to be funny. I wanted to please him, I wanted to appease him, because I believed that as long as Papo laughed, we would be safe. I was the entertainer of the family. I wanted to ease the tension, and bring joy and fun, ”says Will Smith, two-time Oscar nominee.

When she was nine, she says she saw her father “hit my mother in the head with such force that she fainted and spit blood. More than any other moment in my life, it was probably that precise moment in that bedroom that defined who I am today. ” And when his mother, petite in build with long pianist fingers, for whom only three things counted: “education, education and instruction”, decides to leave and moves in with her grandmother Gigi, Will contemplates the idea of ​​suicide. “I took the pills into consideration,” he says, “but a vague memory kept echoing in my mind of when I had heard Gigi say that killing oneself was a sin.”

In the over 400 pages of the autobiography built by thematic chapters, from Fear to Love, there is also the beginning of his rapper career, marked by criticism for his middle-class upbringing (“I was not a gangster and I didn’t sell drugs”) up to the great success by focusing on what has always been his strong point: inventing jokes. And among the meetings also the one with Gabriele Muccino who directed it in ‘The pursuit of happiness’ and’ Seven souls ». “We could have chosen among the greatest directors, but I really liked Muccino’s Last Kiss, so I asked to arrange a meeting,” he says.

And then there is the troubled relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett he met when he was 22 years old «but his eyes seemed to have seen centuries go by; they seemed to know secrets and battles well beyond his age ”, with which he founded the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation for the development of urban communities in the United States, promoting educational projects for disadvantaged children and young people. And thinking about love, Will Smith comes to the conclusion that: “Assigning responsibility for your happiness to someone else besides yourself is a recipe for unhappiness.” In ‘Will’ moments of crisis are also shown: «the problem was that I had confused success with being loved and being happy. Which are three different things, “he says. Because, whether you are one of the most powerful and overpaid Hollywood actors or an ordinary person struggling with common problems, the truth is one and the same for everyone: to realize your ambitions without sacrificing your happiness on the altar of success. and for those you love it is essential to never stop learning. And also listen to the voices you don’t like, when you meet them along the way.

© All rights reserved