from his body comes this, impressive images (Video)

Dr Pimple Popper is speechless, he had never seen such a thing: the images in the video are not for the faint of heart.

Dr Pimple Popper or, as we call it, Doctor Pimples Crusher, never stops and continues to treat patients with the strangest and most particular dermatological pathologies. The case in question concerns a young girl and her mother, who share the same problem: the video is really impressive.

It is not the first time that Dr. Sandra Lee has operated on particularly difficult lipomas and skin cancers. In his clinic, the doctor specializes in the treatment and removal of all kinds of strange subcutaneous “accumulations” which, at times, can be very dangerous for patients.

It is the case of Jolanda and Gloriana, mother and daughter, who went to Lee’s office to show her a particular bulge. The mother Jolanda are 27 years that has this problem but she has never been treated because she is too busy raising her daughter. Her lipoma is on her side but she will need to lose some weight before the doctor can remove it.

Gloriana, however, has a very large lipoma and hard on the upper arm and Dr Pimple Popper decided to remove it immediately. What comes out from inside the bulge is truly incredible: the images in the video are not suitable for the most impressionable.

Dr Pimple Popper, fear in the study: he has three eyes!

Dr Pimple Popper do you know how she became famous? About the videos

The case of Gloriana was particularly impressed by fans of the reality show that we will see tonight on Realtime. “Dr. Schiacciapufoli” is usually broadcast after the first evening just for the awesome pictures that proposes. Tonight we will see various episodes after the appointment with Bake Off, starting at 22.45.

Sandra Lee decided to have the young woman’s lipoma cut right away and shows what she had to remove from the girl’s arm. She herself is really upset and admits she has never seen such a thing before. A dark matter emerged from inside the epidermal swelling, reminiscent of coffee beans, both in color and in shape.

Dr Pimple Popper herself admits that in her career she has never seen the inside of a lipoma of that color. Even Gloriana, after the end of the intervention, was able to observe the mass and was astonished. Soon his mother Jolanda will also be operated on by Lee who will probably have to dig deeper to clean up her lipoma.

Dr Pimple Popper how much does it cost to see Dr. Lee?

The video of the intervention has already reached many views and, as we have already written, is not suitable for the faint of heart. On the other hand, the doctor became famous thanks to her Youtube channel which made it so successful that it became a TV program.

