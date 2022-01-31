From his little Canada in Valcuvia Angelo Branduardi tells Ildegarda, nun, musician and gastronomist





On Friday 4 February Angelo Branduardi will perform at the Varese Theaterwith the concert that bears the name of his latest work, “The journey of the soul”, a disc with music and lyrics taken from the work of Hildegard of Bingen, a German nun who lived almost a thousand years ago. She is a multifaceted figure of intellectual, a woman of letters and sciences, but also a philosopher, musician and, it seems, an alchemist.

The tour “The path of the soul“, Interrupted in 2020 due to the health emergency, it started again in the autumn and on Friday it will arrive, much awaited, also in Varese.

We interviewed Angelo Branduardi who, as is well known, for several years has taken up a house in our province e today he lives in Bedero Valcuvia immersed in the greenery of what he calls “my little Canada”.

Back to the theater, back to playing. What has changed in these two years?

Yes, we finally play again. In recent months we have done some concerts that have gone very well, but it’s not like before. In Turin, for example, the theater was sold out, but here and there you could see patchy holes, which means that there are people who have given up, because they are afraid, because they do not have the green pass, who knows why …

It’s not like before …

No, ticket sales are much slower, as Repubblica said a few days ago it is as if there was less frivolity. I’m fine, maybe because because I’m not frivolous. I am ironic and witty – they say – even during concerts but I am not frivolous, I make sad and cheerful music, music of reflection and sacred music, I pass from one thing to another … even the Varese concert will be like this.

What was this period for you, just a dark moment or even a creative space, a moment to rediscover your own time?

No, a creative space just isn’t. Although I did two things, two unpublished ones that I will also present in Varese. No, at that time I couldn’t play a single note, and I couldn’t hear anything, neither from Springsteen, nor from Bach, nor from Wagner. Anything. Not only me but I know that many artists have had this reaction. But the break helped me, because it was a period that I was shooting a lot; I am of a certain age, and I needed to solve my inner problems. This time I have not only spent in front of the television, but I have spent it reflecting and living in another way, less hectic, more to be and less to have. Which I think are things that will remain even after this “black plague”, there will be a return to quality, to a different life. I see it in a positive way, there will be irreversible change and in my opinion it will be positive. Spirituality in people will also grow, I am not speaking of a macro, political or economic point of view, but of a personal point of view. I’m pretty sure there’s going to be this little catharsis. I’m not optimistic, I try to be realistic and it seems to me that things are going like this, people come to hear Ildegarda, they fill the theaters. In Varese I don’t know, they say “nemo profeta in patria”. But so far I have done all the theaters that are sold out and people listen to what Tg 1, a few days ago, kindly defined as “a crazy project”.

After St. Francis, the nun Hildegard …

He is a very popular figure in Germany, especially among Protestants. This autumn I was invited to play in Bingen, which is the very place where she had founded her monastery, for an anniversary. In the autumn, as part of the European tour, we will also pass there, because they care in a particular way, because no one else has ever done this type of work on Hildegard’s work. This is why it is a “crazy” project.

What fascinated you about this figure?

I didn’t actually know her. I was looking for women who wrote music, in the past but also in the present, and I happened upon Hildegard that in the year one thousand she was an extraordinary woman, who spoke on an equal footing with popes, emperors and kings. She was a doctor, herbalist, and even a gastronomist. I received a large book of her cooking recipes from a French fan. She then she was a philosopher, poet, alchemist, so many things; a sort of Leonardo da Vinci 500 years earlier. She was also a proto feminist: The Path of the Soul speaks of women, even Eve is forgiven. She, on the other hand, if she could afford it, because she, besides being very cultured, was very noble and very rich. In her monastery the nuns wore a simple white tunic, had no headdress, wore their hair loose, often braided with flowers. They also danced, but this always happened. It is something that very few know, but for example in the church of Sant’Ambrogio in Milan the altar is placed on very large marble slabs, with very low steps, because it was customary for people to dance during the religious ceremony. Music and dance have always been united. I believe it all ended with the Council of Trent, which also prohibited many things in the musical field.

How difficult is it to bring back to life in a modern way music and words that were written a thousand years ago?

I found it easy, I don’t even know how I did it. Often artists do not know what they are doing, the audience then tells them what they have done. We went there, we worked, we tried not to distort melodic lines and words which are a very faithful adaptation. As it was with San Francesco, which was a global success. In music everything is easy and everything is difficult, the music is black and white, the musicians are half wolves and half lambs because in what you do there is everything inside, inspiration, technical ability, the studies you have done. , a vision…

Did your wife Luisa Zappa, who has been writing her texts for years, struggled to translate these texts a little into Latin and a little into German?

I know German and I gave her a hand but I didn’t do humanistic studies like she did, so she worked on the part of that strange Latin that was used at the time and managed to get the originals.

In your opinion, what resonates with this music in the people of the world today, so fast, sometimes so superficial?

Ennio Morricone, with whom I had the honor of working for many years, said that music is the most abstract art and therefore it is the one closest to the absolute; he was a believer and therefore the absolute for him was God. But there is no fideistic component in what I did, it is a philological thing that is also pleasant, apart from the fact that maybe it is a bit difficult, but I I’ve never done easy things. Not even “Alla Fiera dell’est” is easy, even if the children sing it. I think it is a vision, it is to grasp for a moment what is beyond the wall, to see what is behind the closed door. I have made eight records of ancient music, all of which are called “Ancient Future”, and they have all had a resounding success. We took them around the places that were related to this music and it was always sold out, even if during those concerts I didn’t even do a piece of my own, only ancient music. Yet the theaters came down, almost more than with my repertoire. This means something, there is a kind of tension in this music, the need to grasp a mystery.

You mentioned “La fiera dell’est”, a 1976 record that opened the doors to international success for you. After so many years and a very long, articulated and very refined journey, when you say Branduardi, however, “the mouse that my father bought at the market” always turns up. Do you mind this?

Absolutely no. I will tell you that I believe I have carved out a piece of immortality with this song. When I used to say about the children who sing “At the fair of the east” they don’t know who Branduardi is, they make them sing it at the nursery school and they learn it. It is a song that no longer belongs to me, it has become popular heritage, and this gives me a hint of immortality. Because, as happens, those who sang it as a child then sing it to his children, who sing it to their children, etc.

You have lived in the Varese area for many years. A choice, a chance?

We have lived in many places, from Genoa to Rome to Nice. We came here simply because my wife wanted to come near Varese because her elderly parents lived here. We first went to live in Cadrezzate, a stone’s throw from where Luisa’s parents lived. Then one evening we came to dinner with friends here in Bedero, the balcony of Valcuvia, and we loved it. First we built a very special wooden house where we enjoyed it so much that we built another one, where I have my recording studio. Today I am very attached to these places. Our daughters are grown up and they have gone to live far away, we are the two of us and it is my little Canada, as I define it. We live surrounded by greenery, we are protected and there are beautiful people. In short, we are just fine.