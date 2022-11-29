From Hitchcock to Almodóvar: the films censored by Russian law against LGBTIQ+ “propaganda”

The approval of a law against homosexual “propaganda” in Russia it will leave out of play masterpieces in the history of cinema shot by Alfred Hitchcock, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Fellini or Pedro Almodóvar.

The well-known Russian critic Anton Dolin advanced that the law, which he considered typical of a “totalitarian state”, will lead to the banning of numerous films, from the days of silent films to the present day.

“Art should be open and free. That is the condition for your subsistence“, he commented in a video made in Paris and published by the digital newspaper Meduza.

Among those tapes, Dolin included twenty-five shots in the last hundred years, some very famous, but not all viewers directly relate to the LGBTQ + community.

From the first decades of cinema, the critic includes the “Pandora’s box” (Lulu) by Georg Wilhelm Pabst and starring the legendary Louise Brooks and “Michael” by Carl Theodor Dreyer.

Alfred Hitchkock’s “The Rope” about a perfect crime solved by James Stewart could also be censored under the new law. The work of Italian Pier Paolo Pasolini is also on this blacklist with “Theorem” (Terence Stamp), just like “Satiricón” by his compatriot Federico Fellini or “Death in Venice” from the also transalpine genius Luchino Visconti.

The Russians could also be deprived of the creations of the Spanish Pedro Almodóvar, as is the case of “Bad Education”, interpreted by Gael García Bernal. The same will happen with “Mulholland Drive”, David Lynch’s masterpiece starring Naomi Watts, or the film debut of Tom Ford“A single man”.

Also making the list is Daniel Day-Lewis’s first big performance in “My beautiful laundry” by Steven Frears; “My Private Idaho” of Gus Van Sant with a legendary couple formed by Keanu Reeves and the late River Phoenix, or “Happy together” by Wong Kar-wai, shot in Argentina.

Already in the 21st century, homosexual relationships could attract the attention of Russian censors in “The life of Adele“with Lea Seydoux;”Carol“Kate Blanchet and Rooney Mara;”handmaiden“Park Chan-wook’s or”Moon lightby Barry Jenkins.

Among the films that arrived in time before the approval of the law and the closure of the Russian market due to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine are “Eternals“, “Titan” either “The Power of the Dog” with Benedict Cumberbatch.

The films that will not be released at this time on the big screen are, according to Dolin, “The Whale“with Brendan Fraser;”tar“, again with Blanchett; “close” with Lukas Dhont, or “Tchaikovsky’s Woman” by Russian Kiril Serebrennikov.