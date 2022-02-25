From Hitler to Putin | Daily Listin

In the Ukraine, Vladimir Putin went, saw and conquered — using the words of Julius Caesar wiping out the Gauls back in 50 BC

Putin believes himself invincible today. As Adolf Hitler also believed. And why dust off the ghost of Hitler? Because he who does not know his history is doomed to repeat it.

Hitler and Putin share similar origins. Hitler was an agent of the German secret police. And Putin was a KGB agent. Both develop politically in the midst of the decline of their respective metropolises. Hitler witnessing the crushing defeat of Germany in the First World War and the humiliating peace of Versailles in 1919, and Putin closely watching the implosion of the Berlin Wall and the destruction of the Soviet Union in 1991. From there both conspire to take over the absolute power.

Hitler’s opportunity came when in 1933 President Paul von Hindenburg appointed him Chancellor of Germany. By 1934, with Hindenburg’s death, Hitler declared the presidency vacant and established himself as supreme master of Germany. For Putin the opportunity came in 1999 when Boris Yeltsin appointed him prime minister. The following year, with Yeltsin’s resignation and now with all the levers of military power in his hands, Putin wins the presidential election, and since then he has been the tsar of Russia.

Once in power, both took on the task of looking for scapegoats to blame for the humiliations suffered by Berlin and Moscow. Hitler blamed the Jews and Communists. Putin blamed it on Washington, and its NATO partners.

And what became the agenda?

The recovery of the old imperial glories.

And what was the strategy?

Act in a calculated and cunning way, taking advantage of the systemic weakness of the international order and the internal fragmentation of Western powers. For both Hitler and Putin, the League of Nations and the United Nations (its successor) were always irrelevant. Before invading Poland, Hitler negotiated a non-aggression pact with Joseph Stalin to ensure that the Russians did not interfere with his movements, as has Putin with China’s Xi Jinping, with whom he has met on 38 separate occasions since 2013.

Hitler knew that Neville Chamberlain had no stomach to go to war and that Winston Churchill (at least circa 1938-39) was ignored in Westminster. He also knew that the French Third Republic was on its last legs and that Édouard Daladier’s government had no political strength — much less appetite for another war. And, of course, he knew that Franklin D. Roosevelt was not going to get involved in a new European war — even more so after the Senate in 1919 had rejected the accession treaty to the League of Nations.

Putin also knows that Boris Johnson is a buffoon, that not even his own party wants him and that today they are conspiring against him to get him out of Downing Street. He also knows that Emanuel Macron is having a hard time in the presidential election in April and that Olaf Scholz is up against the wall, hostage to a peace coalition that does not even dare to send weapons to Kiev and a prisoner of the Russian supply of natural gas on which the country depends. % of the German industrial base. Putin also knows that Joe Biden is in trouble internally, with a Senate that opposes him and a Trump that is still in contention and openly supporting Russian aggression. He also knows that China is not going to sanction him and that the United Nations is a laughing stock, where the one who chairs the Security Council right now is Russia itself.

For Putin, however, the challenge will be where and when to draw the Pizarro line. You would do well not to underestimate the patience of Washington and its transatlantic NATO allies. The Achilles heel of despots is that they tend to underestimate the enemy. There the example of Hitler.

Will Putin follow the same path?

Time will soon tell.