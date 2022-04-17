From Hollywood they ask that Marvel Studios sign Daniel Radcliffe

If you are a fan of Daniel Radcliffe and Marvel, you will not be oblivious to the fan cast that arrive for the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before oscar isaac were Moon Knightthe actor known for the saga of Harry Potter He was already linked and asked for that role.

Now many fans ask that the actor give life to one of the best-known mutants in the Marvel universe, Wolverines. The fact is that even professional colleagues are already asking Kevin Feig to sign the young and talented actor for the role of Logan.

Don’t leave without reading: Michael Bay would not make a movie for Marvel or DC for this reason Doctor Strange 2 would not be the last work of Sam Raimi in Marvel Studios Iwan Rheon would be delighted to return to the Marvel universe

Now, Sandra Bullock, an authoritative voice in this world, has publicly called for Daniel Radcliffe to be given the role. Will she make it? That remains to be seen, since at the moment we do not know when and how the mutants will arrive at the MCU.

Sandra Bullock asks Marvel to let Daniel Radcliffe bring Wolverine to life

The actress was promoting the film ‘The Lost City’, a film in which the actor has a role. When asked about this rumor, which has reached the promotion of the film, Sandra Bullock did not hesitate to launch a huge order to Marvel Studios:

“Marvel people, can you take him to be the fucking role of Wolverine, please? Just do it. Stop being silly and people having to ask these things in the Press Junkets. Sign him.” Sandra Bullock for It’s Gone Viral.

Do you see the actor in the role?

The truth is Daniel Radcliffe is also no stranger to these rumors and requests from fans.. But he has recognized on occasion that nothing exists, that Marvel Studios has not spoken to him. And besides, he jokes around with the cast, because he thinks the fans just love him for being short.

This is not the only request from the fans, since They also want Hugh Jackman to have a farewell as Wolverine via ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’which opens on May 6 and will surely be the opening of the door to the mutants in the UCM.

To this must be added other requests, such as John Krasinski Y Emily Blunt, marriage in real life, sean Reed and Sue Richards, from the fantastic 4. In fact, it is rumored that at least John could have a cameo in this sense, something that would be very crazy in our opinion.

If Daniel Radcliffe was not Wolverine, he could be another Marvel character, since the catalog and the opportunities are many and feasible, right now the universe of superheroes is the largest and it is where more Hollywood stars coexist with that of ‘Fast & Furious’. Will we get to see the actor in this universe?

It’s time to wait, and with Marvel the wait is usually worth it.