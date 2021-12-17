From “home” Maining to “industrial” Mining: conferences on how to produce and extract Bitcoin in Sanremo

Sanremo. In Sanremo at the “Bitcoin House” in Corso Marconi, will take place on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 December, a series of lectures on how to make / mine Bitcoin: from “home” Maining to “industrial” Mining.

Speakers are some of the leading experts in the Crypto sector and listening sessions are scheduled at any time and in multiple rooms, from 10 in the morning until 22 in the evening. To choose the day and time you prefer, just book at 3408007000.

The term Mining means to dig, extract and derives from the English word “mine”, mine. This happy expression leads us to Bitcoin Mining, that is to say the production / extraction of Bitcoin through hard computer work, which takes advantage of the computing capabilities of computers.

In “home” mining, a user makes his PC and home electricity available to mine Bitcoin and is rewarded for it.

However, “home” mining can be disadvantageous due to the powerful machinery and high energy costs that the process requires. To overcome these critical issues we think the “industrial” Mining, which allows you to rent portions of servers and CPUs generally located in cold countries or where energy costs less, to mine at a certainly reduced and therefore advantageous cost.

The organizers add: «At the beginning, in 2008, mining was reserved only for real computer experts or“ geniuses ”, but today it is within everyone’s reach, in our team of miners, for example, there is one who is 97 years old! The problem is that people just don’t know how to mine and very often wrong information arrives. We put two days at our disposal to give everyone detailed and precise information on home and industrial Mining ».